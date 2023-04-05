Entering its 16th year, Converters Expo is once again bringing converters of paper, film, plastics, and nonwovens together with industry buyers, specialists and suppliers in what is sure to be one of the biggest industry events of the year. Taking place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, at the historic Lambeau Field, Converters Expo will attract hundreds of converters looking to find manufacturing partners, discover the latest testing and prototyping equipment, network with producers of disposables, and learn the latest in printing and packaging.

Registration and a welcome reception will take place on April 12, with the main event occurring on April 13. A full itinerary is available here: https://www.packagingstrategies.com/converters-expo/agenda

For Operations & On-Site Logistics

Samantha Blair | 248-312-9692

For Exhibitor/Sponsor Support & Logistics

Ceci Quispe | 847-405-4018

For Exhibitor & Sponsorship Sales

Doug Peckenpaugh | 847-770-5916

Tony Stein | 484-467-7236



