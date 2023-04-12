Mondi has adopted a future-focused product portfolio for its Neusiedler mill in Austria and will invest to optimize the performance of the operation.

The mill will focus on the strategic growth markets of Luxury Packaging, Professional Print, and Technical & Converting Papers, while utilizing the strength of its asset base to deliver high-quality and diversified products.

As a result of this focused approach, one paper machine will be closed, and the capacity of the finishing lines will be streamlined.

“Unfortunately, the change in production capacity will inevitably have workforce implications and, as such, Mondi has entered into consultations with its workforce at Neusiedler,” the company said.

In addition, an investment of €20 million has been approved to increase energy efficiency at the mill and to ensure the necessary upgrades to machines, infrastructure and buildings. This investment is also in line with Mondi’s MAP2030 sustainability commitments, which include reducing greenhouse gas emissions in line with science-based targets.

About Mondi Uncoated Fine Paper

Uncoated Fine Paper is a business unit of Mondi Group. In its operating sites, Mondi Uncoated Fine Paper produces pulp and environmentally sound office and professional printing papers tailored to the latest professional digital and offset print technologies.

The company complies with the strictest international certification standards to support sustainable production processes through the responsible management of forest, water and air resources.

As part of the Mondi Action Plan 2030 (MAP2030), Mondi is the first to offer an extensive uncoated fine paper portfolio as Cradle to Cradle Certified® Bronze Level meeting the high standards and demanding requirements of this certification scheme, which marks the step from a linear to a circular economy.



