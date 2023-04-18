Dow and Avery Dennison have co-developed an innovative and sustainable new hotmelt label adhesive solution that enables polyolefin filmic labels and polypropylene (PP) or polyethylene (PE) packaging to be mechanically recycled together in one stream.

The adhesive is the first of its kind on the label market and is approved by Recyclass for recycling in the HDPE colored stream - Class B.

Hotmelt adhesives offer excellent performance in labels for chilled applications (such as food), but standard hotmelts reduce the usability of recycled PP/PE material. Because this new olefinic hotmelt is based on the same chemistry as PP/PE packaging, when it is combined with a polyolefin facestock, the label and packaging can be treated as a mono-material and recycled together. It therefore offers better recyclability than standard hotmelts without compromising performance.

The new adhesive’s development was driven by Avery Dennison’s design-for-recycling thinking and made possible by Dow’s polymer science expertise. It is based on AFFINITY™ GA Polymers from Dow and sold by Avery Dennison under the name CF3050 in the Europe, Middle East, North Africa region (EMENA) region.

“The joint launch of this new olefinic hotmelt is a great example of how collaborating with partners across the supply chain, like Dow, is key to deliver innovations that help reduce waste, enable the circularity of plastics, and advance the circular economy,” says Jarkko Pitko, senior research associate at Avery Dennison Materials Group EMENA.

“It is Dow’s goal to deliver 3 million metric tons per year of circular and renewable solutions by 2030,” adds Imran Munshi, global marketing manager, Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics. “Collaborations like this will help accelerate our contributions towards a circular economy for plastic packaging.”

About Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics

Packaging and Specialty Plastics (P&SP), a business unit of Dow, combines core strengths of R&D, worldwide reach, broad product lines and industry expertise to deliver high performing technologies for end-use markets in food packaging, personal hygiene, infrastructure, consumer goods and transportation.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation is a global materials science and digital identification solutions company that provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and a variety of converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a wide range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers’ product performance.

Learn more at www.averydennison.com



