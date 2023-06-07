Back by popular demand, creative technology studio Appetite Creative is proud to present the third annual virtual Global Connected Packaging Summit on July 5-6, 2023, featuring Technology, Innovation, Packaging and Sustainability experts sharing insights, advice, and topical discussion.

The two-day conference will bring together industry leaders, experts, and innovators to explore the transformative potential of connected packaging in creating seamless connections across both digital and physical spaces.

The Global Connected Packaging Summit will feature thought-provoking discussions and presentations by leaders from renowned organizations, including Tetra Pak, Kellogg, Amazon, AB InBev, SIG, The Pack Hub, Seaman Paper, Plastic Bank, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, and more. These experts will explore the integration of cutting-edge technologies including QR codes, NFC, AR, AI, ad technology, packaging, and marketing. The summit will place a strong emphasis on innovation and sustainability, highlighting how these advancements can deliver stunning results for the industry's most prominent players.

This year’s event will once again be hosted by Jenny Stanley, Managing Director at Creative technology studio Appetite Creative. As technology continues to shape our behaviors, emotions and daily experiences, Jenny will help attendees explore the value that connected packaging can deliver across meaningful, unique and personalized customer engagement.

According to the research from Appetite Creative’s second annual connected packaging survey released earlier this year, connected packaging has experienced a rise in popularity in the last 12 months, with over four-fifths (81%) of those surveyed stating they have used connected packaging, compared to just over half (54%) in 2022.

“Despite the cost-of-living crisis and global economic uncertainty, investment in connected packaging experiences continues to rise,” said Jenny Stanley, Managing Director at Appetite Creative. “No longer only a data collection tool, connected packaging is now a long-term customer relations and educational media channel, which helps companies navigate ever-changing sustainability requirements and inform product development and marketing decisions. Moving from a tipping point into mainstream usage this year, the perceived value of connected packaging has shifted to a business ‘must-have’.”

By bringing together the offline and digital landscapes, the conference aims to highlight how businesses can adopt connected packaging to create engaging customer experiences, gather valuable first-party data, and drive increased sales. Attendees will gain insights into the evolving landscape and discover new strategies to enhance their brand's competitiveness in an increasingly digital world.

Tickets are free. For more information and to register visit: connectedpackagingsummit.com



