Pearl Technologies, a division of EDGE Industrial Technologies, has announced the promotion of Nik Green to Vice President of Operations, and the hiring of Chris Benford at its new Sales Director.

Nik Green, Pearl’s new Vice President of Operations, joined the company in 2011 as Manufacturing Supervisor, and progressed into several other positions, most recently Director of Materials and Planning. Before joining Pearl, he worked as a Design Engineer at ACE Precision Tool and Design.

“We have total confidence in Nik’s ability to ensure Pearl achieves our goal of building the best product on-time, every time,” said Jane Coyne, President of Pearl Technologies. “His experience in production, materials and engineering will keep Pearl at the forefront of hole making technologies in the flexible packaging world and web guiding in the blown film industry.”

Chris Benford has joined Pearl as the company’s new Sales Director. Benford has extensive experience in the flexible packaging industry, having sold materials and machinery used in flexible packaging for over 23 years. His experience includes both working for film producers as well as leading packaging machinery OEM’s.

“We welcome Chris to Pearl and are confident that our customers will benefit from his industry experience, as we guide our company through the industry challenges presented by the push toward greater sustainability in plastics,” said Coyne.

To learn more about Pearl Technologies, please visit https://www.pearltechinc.com/.