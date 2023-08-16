Waldner North America (WNA) returns to this year’s PACK EXPO Las Vegas to present its world-class food packaging technologies. Visitors to Booth C-1841 at the Las Vegas Conference Center will learn how Waldner’s highly efficient, German-engineered filling and sealing machinery can increase productivity while lowering total cost of ownership (TCO).

Experts from North America and Germany — including packaging veteran Karl Angele, managing director of Waldner in Germany — will share Waldner’s extensive knowledge on sustainable operations and offer customers sustainable advice to make decisions that make sense for their bottom lines and the planet. Visitors will also learn more about the program Waldner Sense, which provides customers with insights to make smart, ecological choices on packaging materials, designs and the production process.

Julian Stauffer, CEO of WNA, affirms that PACK EXPO Las Vegas is a great opportunity to discuss sustainability in the food packaging industry, as companies and customers from across the globe will be attending the show.

“For decades, Waldner has led initiatives that promote more environmentally friendly operations in the food industry, including developing technologies with that purpose,” Stauffer says. “Our industry needs to increase the efforts to be more efficient and sustainable. That’s why we want to share our expertise and help companies make smart decisions about materials and machine operations, contributing to a better planet.”

Attendees will also discover Waldner Care, a complimentary aftermarket care program offered to Waldner customers in North America to ease the burden of skilled maintenance and help ensure that preventative maintenance is performed on schedule. The program also helps maximize profits and efficiency while minimizing unplanned downtime.

PACK EXPO Las Vegas is one of the largest tradeshows in North America for people in the packaging industry. The show brings together more than 40 industries and over 2,000 exhibitors.

For more information about the event, click here.