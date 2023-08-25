SupplyOne, a leading provider of packaging solutions, has announced the launch of the 1-2-3 Coffee Box, an innovative product that redefines the standards of beverage take-out packaging. This ground-breaking solution is set to revolutionize the take-out beverage industry by delivering direct and indirect savings, environmental benefits, and by elevating the consumer experience.

The 1-2-3 Coffee Box is a testament to SupplyOne's commitment to efficiency, cost reduction, and customer success. This product has been meticulously optimized throughout its lifecycle - from material selection and design to manufacturing processes, logistics, distribution, use, and recyclability.

"SupplyOne is dedicated to redefining the boundaries of the food packaging industry," said Dave Whitney, SVP, Packaging at SupplyOne. "The launch of the 1-2-3 Coffee Box encapsulates our mission to provide tailored solutions that drive value, reduce environmental impact, and enhance customer satisfaction."

The environmental benefits of the 1-2-3 Coffee Box are substantial. The product uses 25% - 30% less corrugated materials and has a 75% smaller footprint, resulting in 75% less paper waste.

Because the box requires less materials to manufacture, coffee roasters and retailers will enjoy significant direct cost savings over existing take-out beverage packaging options. The 1-2-3 Coffee Box is engineered to have a 70% smaller footprint than competitive alternatives, meaning manufacturers and distributors can realize indirect savings related to reduced storage and shipping costs as well.

But the benefits don't stop at retailers and the environment. Consumers will also appreciate the 1-2-3 Coffee Box's top seal, which keeps drinks at temperature longer, and its innovative design, which significantly reduces spills.

"In today’s world, it’s not enough to simply meet customer expectations – we strive to exceed them," Whitney added. "With the 1-2-3 Coffee Box, we're delivering a better user experience that keeps beverages hot, prevents spills, and contributes to a healthier planet. It's a win-win situation for everyone."

You can find more information about the 1-2-3 Coffee Box at https://packaging-food.supplyone.com/1-2-3coffeebox.