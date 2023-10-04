Verde Farms, a pioneer and leading brand of organic, 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised beef for almost two decades, has announced its brand relaunch and first-ever consumer-focused brand campaign, “Beef From A Better Place.” The goal of the rebrand is to engage directly with health-conscious consumers as they increasingly seek high-quality and ethically sourced beef products.

Enlisting the help of packaging and branding firm Ptarmak and advertising agency Strike 2, Verde Farms was able to develop eye-catching packaging that makes it easier for shoppers to find the brand on shelves and online, as the brand continues to grow at nearly 30x the rate of conventional beef brands (per Nielsen). According to Strike 2, the new design incorporates a mix of photography and illustration to stand out from the competition and highlight the happy cattle, grazed and raised on sun drenched, open pastures.

In addition to the new packaging, Verde Farms accentuated its redesign with a full scale marketing campaign distributed through streaming video, social channels—including Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok—and collaborations with food and wellness influencers. The brand also released a 30-second commercial to its social channels, highlighting its commitment to product quality and consistency.

This was the first time in Verde Farms’ history that they committed to a social media marketing approach, and so far the brand has seen an increase in engagement and has expanded its distribution and partnerships nationwide with leading retailers and food service providers including Amazon Fresh, BJ’s Wholesale, and True Food Kitchen.

To learn more about Verde Farms, please visit https://www.verdefarms.com/.