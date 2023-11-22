E-commerce marketplace Temu today announced it has expanded its delivery network in Europe via partnerships with Poste Italiane, CTT in the Iberian Peninsula, and Mail Alliance in Germany. According to the company, these alliances are part of an effort to improve logistics and delivery for its customer base.

In Italy, Poste Italiane will work with Temu to enhance its delivery processes, with initiatives like PIN-code-enabled lockers and local stores serving as pick-up and drop-off points. These measures are being considered and are intended to streamline the delivery process and meet the increasing demand for e-commerce accessibility. The partnership also includes environmental strategies, such as reducing carbon emissions and employing eco-friendly packaging.

More specifically, Temu notes that it has switched to recyclable and biodegradable packaging as part of its environmental strategies to reduce carbon emissions.

CTT, which operates as the national postal service of Portugal and has a notable presence in Spain through CTT Express, is expected to play a key role in supporting Temu’s growth in the Iberian market by providing reliable delivery services.

In Germany, Mail Alliance will lend its network of 55,000 delivery personnel to aid Temu's operations. The company is Germany's large network of private postal service providers and is recognized for its capacity to handle large volumes and its swift delivery times, which Temu anticipates will help it meet the expected service level for its customers, especially during high-demand periods.

“Timely and reliable delivery is a critical component of customer satisfaction,” said a Temu spokesperson. “Our collaboration with strong regional partners will help us to meet and surpass our customers' expectations for a smooth and efficient fulfillment process.”

Since launching in Europe about seven months ago, Temu has become a favored platform for consumers seeking value for their shopping. Temu attributes its growth to its business model, which involves shipping products directly from manufacturers, a method that reduces the costs and inefficiencies associated with traditional retail supply chains. This approach is said to allow for competitive pricing and sufficient profit margins for sellers.

According to the Shopping & Loyalty Study Germany 2023, 56% of respondents are paying more attention to offers than they did before. Bargain hunting is followed by conscious shopping: 41% of consumers prioritize their purchases and only buy the most important items, while 40% refrain from impulse buying and treat themselves to less.

The ECC Cologne's "Retail Trend Check" shows that online marketplaces are very popular with consumers. Even though providers such as Temu are not yet competitors for Amazon, 11% of respondents stated that they had already ordered from Temu, with 34% ordering at least once a month. Temu performs particularly well in terms of regular orders, putting it in second place behind Amazon with 57%.

After its U.S. launch in September 2022, Temu has extended its reach to over 40 countries worldwide and regularly ranks among the most popular shopping apps by download in various markets. Looking forward to 2024, Temu aims to enhance its logistics partnerships to further streamline e-commerce delivery and return processes.

About Temu

Temu is an online marketplace that sells affordable, quality products across 250+ categories, ranging from fashion, beauty and home to electronics, pets, fitness and more. Launched in late 2022, the platform has become the No. 1 downloaded shopping app in the United States. Temu has reimagined the traditional supply chain by linking creators and factories directly to consumers. This has resulted in a price advantage that benefits both makers and the consumers who love their goods.

Temu operates in 48 markets across North America, Europe, Oceania and Asia. Its mission is to empower consumers to lead their best lives. The company’s North American headquarters are located in Boston, Mass.



