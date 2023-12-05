Now and then I like to reflect on how the packaging industry intersects with my personal background. This seems especially appropriate now since it was approximately one year ago that I became Chief Editor of Packaging Strategies.

One of our feature articles this month looks at the use of foils in packaging. That story in turn focuses on one of the winners of the annual Gold Leaf Awards presented by the Foil and Specialty Effects Association (FSEA). Little did I know prior to working on the story that FSEA is based in Topeka, Kansas – my home town!

Yet another tie-in is the Beatles. I’ve always been a big fan of the Beatles, so it was interesting to learn that last year one of the Gold Leaf Awards went to The Beatles Theory11 Playing Card Box Set.

As a promo for the box set describes it: “A breathtaking, ivory and gold foil box containing one of each of The Beatles Premium Playing Cards. The box is wrapped in intricate, elegant design on almost every surface - and sealed with a magnetic closure.”

FSEA gave the box set the Gold Award for Best Use of Foil/Embossing – Miscellaneous Product, recognizing Infinity Foils Inc. as the Foil Supplier, Universal Engraving Inc. as the Foil/Embossing Die Supplier, and Saragolia as the Machinery Supplier.

A list of all of last year’s Gold Leaf Award winners can be found here, and a list of all of this year’s winners can be found here. With a good deal of guidance from FSEA’s annual recognitions, I’m looking forward to reporting on the innovative and outstanding uses of foil in packaging on a regular basis.

Of course, I would be remiss not to mention that “Now and Then” is the title of the Beatles song that was released in November. One year into my current role at Packaging Strategies, this is an especially pertinent phrase. Just as we put together a 2023 Packaging Industry Outlook at the start of this year, I’m looking forward to talking to leaders and experts to get their take on the outlook for 2024 — and comparing now to then.

I’m sure that, “With a Little Help from My Friends” in the packaging industry, it will be a highly engaging report.