The food consortium Italia del Gusto together with Eatable Adventures have launched a challenge for international startups to find new sustainable, innovative, and functional solutions in the field of food packaging.

Amica Chips, Auricchio, PanPiuma, Parmalat, Ponti, Rovagnati, Urbani Tartufi, and Valsoia are the eight Italian Food companies promoting the Challenge, fostering new synergies between established businesses and startups.

In the contemporary landscape of the food industry, packaging stands at the forefront of formidable challenges. The escalating environmental consciousness is compelling companies to explore sustainable solutions, with a particular focus on minimizing plastic usage. This challenge is further underscored by the imperative to craft packaging that not only preserves food but also aligns with eco-friendly principles and functionality.

With the aim of addressing the growing needs of the industry and consumers, Italia del Gusto, the private consortium of leading Italian food and wine producers, and Eatable Adventures, one of the leading global foodtech accelerators, unveil an exciting Challenge focused on pioneering advancements in food packaging. This initiative is designed to harmonize packaging innovation with the imperative of ensuring sustainability and convenience, presenting avant-garde solutions that effectively meet the current challenges in the food sector.

The requested proposals will focus on three strategic areas crucial for the food industry: sustainability, cost reduction, and innovative materials.

Recycle & Reuse: next-generation solutions and alternative materials to decrease plastic usage, promote the recycling of existing packaging, and encourage ecological alternatives.

Cutting-edge proposals to extend the shelf life of products, enhance functional and organoleptic characteristics, and promote consumption convenience. Efficient Processes: Advanced solutions aimed at redefining packaging in the food industry by reducing costs, optimizing processes, and improving product traceability.

The selected startups will have the opportunity to establish collaborations with some of the most prestigious Italian food companies, test their solutions in real-world scenarios, and benefit from the support of industry experts, such as Eatable Adventures, to refine and validate their projects. Additionally, they will become part of a collaborative ecosystem that encourages the sharing of knowledge and ideas under the banner of Open Innovation. This journey will ultimately provide them with visibility and recognition at the international level, enabling them to enhance their presence in the food packaging market.

Interested startups can participate by submitting their innovative proposals through italiadelgustochallenge.com.

“The Consortium recognizes the importance of creating synergies with emerging entities and cutting-edge startups to innovate sustainably. That’s why it has decided, in collaboration with Eatable Adventures, to launch this challenge to seek sustainable solutions in product packaging,” says Giacomo Ponti, President of the Italia del Gusto Consortium.

About Eatable Adventures

Eatable Adventures is one of the most relevant food-tech accelerators in Europe and Latin America with more than 36 corporate programs launched, a deal flow of 2,200 global food-tech startups each year and operations in four continents.

Eatable Adventures detects, promotes and invests in the most disruptive startups that promise a relevant impact on the agri-food value chain, by developing and implementing successful collaboration models with leading companies in the food industry, generating innovation opportunities at high speed.

About Italia del Gusto

Italia del Gusto, founded in 2006, is the first private consortium of companies operating in the Italian food and wine sector, whose members are selected for the quality of their products and the importance of their brands. Its mission is to help consortium companies improve their competitive position in international markets, strengthening their image as producers of high-quality food products.



