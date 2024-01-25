An unavoidable challenge when defining a new bag gripping system in a palletizing line is to get the exact measurements to align with the conveyor rollers for a smooth lifting and releasing process. This demands time-consuming analysis and design, and later, even more time for adaptation and adjustments.

Furthermore, additional solutions may have to be considered, e.g., for slip sheet handling, which prolongs the implementation process and may interfere with the original set-up and purpose of the gripper.

Piab's newborn in the palletizing tool family, lightweight bag gripper LBG-50, solves all that.

“LBG-50 is the result of our long experience from developing custom palletizing End-of-Arm-Tooling (EOAT)”, says Madeleine Sheikh, Product Manager at Piab Vacuum Automation Division. “What we have here is a complete pre-engineered bag gripper that is easy to install, adjust and maintain. It offers flexibility to fit any roller conveyor on the market, and slip sheets are handled just as easy by our vacuum-based upgrade option with Duraflex® suction cups and COAX® technology.”

Handling sacks normally poses a challenge as they are heavy and flexible, yet with a surface that is sensitive to pinching, puncture or rough treatment. LBG-50 avoids that by providing a gentle but firm lift while a built-in top clamp plate secures the bag from above during motion. This, in turn, allows higher cycle speed.

Both the arm and the framework of LBG-50 are made of aluminum, which makes it robust yet lightweight. Other positive features are flexible width and finger positioning and generous mounting options. Flexibility also goes for the valve package, which can be configured with either Discrete I/O, Ethernet/IP or Profinet.

To learn more about Piab, please visit piab.com.