James Cropper has partnered with Islay single malt Scotch whisky brand Bruichladdich, bringing the first of its Luxury Redefined range to market with a fully sustainable outer wrap.

The colored wrap for The Bruichladdich Eighteen and The Bruichladdich Thirty is the first of its kind in the whisky space. Made from fully recyclable paper pulp and molded to the shape of the Bruichladdich optimized, proprietary glass bottle, the wrap is the definition of conscious modern luxury.

Tailor-made in color and shape with unique emboss and deboss features, the design also includes a branded, oversized custom clasp feature. Using 100% fresh fiber, the wrap is significantly lighter than previous packaging solutions without compromising strength or integrity while significantly reducing Bruichladdich’s CO2 impact.

James Cropper produces the molded fiber packaging using 100% green energy, and the wood pulp used in its creation is sourced from sustainably managed forests, certified to FSC® or PEFC® standards. Brought to life using a single material with no glue, the packaging is 100% recyclable in every household.

Richard Bracewell, Managing Director for Paper Products at James Cropper, said: "We are proud to partner with Bruichladdich on reimagining traditional packaging for the whisky market and creating an example of best practice for sustainability and innovation. The result is the first-ever colored wrap – a true example of future-looking, disruptive thinking.

“This partnership further establishes our position as a leader in creating packaging that is both sustainable and beautiful. Every element of the design, from the light-weight materials used to the intricate emboss features and color, have been carefully considered – elevating the drinking experience for the consumer.”

The launch follows the integration of the award-winning molded fiber innovation, Colourform, into James Cropper's broader luxury packaging offering.

Gareth Brown, Global Marketing Director at Bruichladdich Distillery, said: “Bruichladdich and James Cropper share many common values. We are both driven by real progress, innovation and sustainability as well putting our respective communities at the heart of our decision making, so it’s been fantastic to partner with a values-driven business who aligns with our philosophy in so many ways.

“The final result is not only an industry first which looks aesthetically beautiful but is underpinned by a greater mission to reduce our packaging, emissions and waste.”

Aligning with the B Corp distillery’s commitment to reduce its packaging and waste, the latest launches are also housed in the brand’s new decanter-style proprietary bottle, created in collaboration with global creative partner, Thirst. The new bottle contains an average of 60% recycled glass content, is lighter in weight and features an elegant glass closure.

The Bruichladdich Eighteen and The Bruichladdich Thirty have been conceived, distilled, matured, and bottled only on Islay.

ABOUT JAMES CROPPER

James Cropper is a global market leader in advanced materials and paper products. For six generations, the company has been led by the Cropper family, boasting an international workforce and operations spanning over 50 countries. Established in 1845, the Group manufactures paper, packaging, and advanced materials, incorporating pioneering non-wovens and electrochemical coatings.

Their expertise extends from substrates and components in hydrogen electrolysis and fuel cells to tailor-made colors and textures in paper and molded fiber packaging, designed to replace single-use plastics.



