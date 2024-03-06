Chloe’s, the better-for-you frozen novelty treat brand, has announced a bold new packaging design to elevate its presence in freezer aisles nationwide. As the company has expanded from its signature Fruit Pops to now offering a range of products, including Oatmilk Pops, Marvel Licensed Pops and Mini Cookie Sandwiches, the packaging refresh will provide a cohesive, crisp and vibrant look to simplify the consumer shopping experience.

“While we’ve continued to expand our product offerings, our core objective to provide delicious, better-for-you frozen treats without artificial ingredients remains the same”, said Chloe Epstein, President and Co-Founder of Chloe’s. “Our signature red is now the consistent backdrop across all product lines representing our brand’s passion and commitment to creating superior, trustworthy, delicious products. We are thrilled to introduce our new bold look with the same simple recipe and irresistible taste.”

The new packaging has begun to rollout on retail shelves nationwide and the transition will continue through Q2 and Q3 2024. Chloe’s rebrand is the next step after a year of growth in both product development and distribution. In 2023, Chloe’s introduced Mini Cookie Sandwiches, offering the first gluten- and dairy-free ice cream sandwich in a mini portion size. Chloe’s also expanded with Whole Foods as a distribution partner, as they now carry Chloe’s Fruit Pops and Marvel Licensed Pops at stores nationwide.

For more information visit www.chloesfruit.com.