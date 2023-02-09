Propel Fitness Water, a PepsiCo brand made with Gatorade electrolytes, has announced that it will start 2023 with a major brand redesign and a bold new look. Looking to further emphasize Propel’s Gatorade roots, the new bottles will feature a larger logo on the label that displays a vibrant orange bolt across the surface, helping the product stand out in crowded supermarkets.

Designed by PepsiCo Design and Innovation, Propel’s new packaging is meant to highlight how the product helps exercisers in their moments of sweat, and it is on shelves now with a full rollout expected to be completed by the summer of 2023.

In addition to Propel’s general packaging redesign, the company also teamed up with actor Michael B. Jordan to help with its mission of increasing access to fitness. Jordan, who is set to reprise his role as Adonis Creed in the upcoming feature film, CREED III, has long been known for his commitment to fitness at all levels.

"I have been lucky to be surrounded by people who inspire me to achieve more through a sense of community, whether it's in my workouts, or in my life, and I hope to do the same for others," said Jordan. "This partnership with Propel Fitness Water is a true collaboration that's about supporting those who are actively and intentionally looking to reach their goals and grow each day. I'm eager to work together to make an impact to last for years to come."

As a part of this collaboration, Propel will unveil a limited-edition bottle that celebrates the release of CREED III, which also marks the directorial debut of Jordan. Customers can expect to find the new packaging in retail settings beginning February 26th, and it will be featured exclusively on Propel’s 1-liter, Berry-flavored bottles.

"We want to be front and center for exercisers both functionally, with our product backed by Gatorade electrolytes, and purposefully, by creating opportunities for movement in communities," said Anuj Bhasin, Chief Brand Officer at Gatorade Brands. "That's why we are so excited to be working with Michael B. Jordan, someone who has been a creative partner from the start, and embodies what it means to drive forward, unlock your potential and use your platform to encourage others to do the same."

To learn more about Propel, please visit www.propelwater.com.