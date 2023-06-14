Three 3’s Craft Beer, a family-owned and operated independent brewing company headquartered in New Jersey, has undergone a rebrand with the help of Xhilarate, a full-service branding and design agency. Wanting to build and grow brand awareness, Three 3’s wanted to unify the brand and develop standards and colors for the packaging and merchandising, and the Philadelphia-based Xhilarate, represented the perfect partner.

“[Xhilarate] really made us think about who we are and how we want to be viewed by our customers, distributors and accounts that carry our product,” said Mike Geller, Partner, Three 3’s. “We are obsessed with creating consistent, high-quality and adventurous beers and when you step into our taproom, it’s an extension of our own home. We needed our branding to reflect that.”

The decision was made to retire the original Three 3's logo and create something that would communicate the fun, bold, and family-crafted identity of the brand that would separate it from other craft beers. The new primary logo features three number 3’s surrounded by an interlocking wave graphic with the Three 3’s name underneath. On the cans, the logo is positioned next to the Three 3’s name, providing a banner that boldly stretches across packaging and all other materials. The logo colors, shades of blue, red, and yellow, are derived from nature to work in harmony with the design system, offering flexibility across merchandise, on displays, and packaging.

In addition to the tasting room serving core and seasonal offerings, the beers are distributed on tap and in cans at retailers and restaurants throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Three 3’s has released 217 different beers (and counting). Two core offerings are available year-round (Back to Reality IPA and Pitter Patter Pilsner), as well as 2 seasonal hoppy offerings (Solstice and a second fall/winter offering yet to be announced), a summer seasonal, Blue Devil Saison, and a yearly German Festbier, Bierstiefel. A variety of one-off beers are released throughout the year.

“Our distinct taste for subtle twists on classic styles presents new ways of experiencing familiar styles of beer,” added Geller. “Naming for the beer varieties is done with the help of the entire team with pop culture often exerting a strong influence."

“It was imperative for us to create designs with artwork that reflects the originality and adventurous nature,” noted Michael McDonald, Partner, Xhilarate. “We are always looking for ways to push the creative envelope and provide our clients with enhanced ideas, so as an early adopter of using AI in design, we developed illustrations with Midjourney, an AI-technology design tool. It really brought our artistic vision to life.”

“The cohesive and consistent look/feel of the brand translates incredibly well from packaging to merchandise to our new taproom,” concluded Geller. “The immediate reaction was very positive and we’ve received tons of encouraging feedback from customers, liquor store managers, distribution partners and fellow breweries.”

To learn more about Three 3’s, please visit https://www.three3sbrewing.com/.

To learn more about Xhilarate, please visit https://www.xhilarate.com/.