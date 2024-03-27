The Food Processing Suppliers Association today announced that it is changing its name to the Food Production Solutions Association. This announcement was made by Brian Perkins, FPSA Chair and President at Provisur Technologies Inc, during the Association’s annual Executive Exchange & Conference being held in Indian Wells, California.

In Perkins’ announcement, he explained that this change in name reflects the association's expanded focus on addressing the challenges and opportunities faced by food and beverage producers at every stage of the production process, from workforce development, operations, process engineering, product sourcing, packaging, and distribution.

Perkins also shared, “This change in name better reflects who FPSA members really are: companies that provide solutions for food production. And now by widening our focus to include more industry participants, we can expand the content and connection opportunities for our members and provide better engagement with the end-user to ultimately help all to be more successful in our businesses.”

In addition to updating their name and logo, FPSA will also be adding new membership categories to ensure new pathways for collaboration among its current membership and end-users. Perkins continued, “FPSA leadership is excited to welcome food manufacturers into our membership. We look forward to working collaboratively to provide training, programs, and services that benefit the entire food and beverage industry.”

For more information on the Food Processing Suppliers Association visit www.fpsa.org or contact Andy Drennan (adrennan@fpsa.org), Senior Vice President of FPSA.