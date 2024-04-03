Nestlé’s new travel retail-exclusive Nestlé Sustainably Sourced chocolate range will launch in travel retail in April.

The launch is a major one for Nestlé International Travel Retail (NITR), as the company underlines its commitment to innovation and to leading the regeneration of the confectionery category. It coincides with the increasingly important Earth Month.

With a "Does Good, Tastes Great" tagline, Nestle Sustainably Sourced smooth chocolate was introduced to travel retail at the 2023 TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes. The response, according to NITR, was extremely positive, and the company is confident that its new line is set to be a bestseller.

“We are delighted to launch Nestlé Sustainably Sourced as an exclusive product in the global travel retail market," says Nestlé International Travel Retail General Manager Stewart Dryburgh. "Not only does this new product live up to its ‘does good, tastes great’ catchline, it also highlights the importance of the travel retail market and underlines Nestlé’s commitment to a sustainable future. That’s a future where we care not only about offering the best products but also about the farmers and families that are involved in the very first phases of their production."

The Nestlé Sustainably Sourced product line-up includes four 170 g tablets, with flavors Dark Chocolate, Blueberries, Almonds & Hazelnuts; Milk Chocolate, Raisins, Almonds & Hazelnuts; Milk Chocolate Cranberries, Almonds & Hazelnuts; and Milk Chocolate & Hazelnuts.

There are four 270 g tablets in Dark Chocolate, Dark Chocolate with Almonds, Milk Chocolate and Milk Chocolate with Almonds and a 426 g Sharing Pouch is also available, containing approximately 45 individually wrapped pieces in Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, and Milk Chocolate with Hazelnuts.

The global roll-out of Nestlé Sustainably Sourced will start this month (April) and continue throughout the summer, supported by major activations in partnership with key travel retailers. ARI will set the ball rolling this month, followed by stand-out promotions throughout the summer including at Porto airport this month, followed by Singapore Changi and Geneva in May. Additional airport locations including London Gatwick and Heathrow, Greece, Delhi and Mumbai, will follow throughout the summer months as NITR aims to delight and attract younger confectionery buyers.

Nestlé Sustainably Sourced effectively combines Nestlé’s Swiss chocolate expertise with sustainability and is a direct result of Nestlé’s work with the Rainforest Alliance to support cocoa farmers and their communities.

The Nestlé Sustainably Sourced campaign will be disruptive and engaging, featuring free-standing, shelf and counter-top units and including sampling, per the brand. Customers will be able to personalize Nestlé Sustainably Sourced 170 gr and 280 g tablets through adding names or messages on product sleeves. At the same time, campaign visuals encourage customers to discover how Nestlé is helping to improve cocoa families’ livelihoods through the Nestle Cocoa Plan and its major collaboration with Rain Forest Alliance.

The campaign will be activated across various touchpoints: in-store, online, via retailers’ websites and social media, and across airports screens. NITR has already secured partnerships with key travel retailers to ensure major activations – with a focus on gifting – in key airports including Doha, Paris and Lisbon

Nestle Sustainably Sourced will also be a strong feature of NITR’s new "Together We Grow" platform which aims to help its retailer partners accelerate sustainable programs. Like the new chocolate line, "Together We Grow" is exclusive to travel retail.

NITR said that the platform can support its retail partners’ sustainability objectives in parallel to communicating the already significant environmental impact it has made through its packaging projects, the Cocoa Plan and Coffee Plan responsible sourcing initiatives over the last 15 years.

The Nestlé Cocoa Plan was launched in 2009 and has engaged more than 150,000 cocoa-farming families so far, building on its three pillars:

Better farming, aiming to improve livelihoods in communities

Better lives, aiming to improve social conditions for families

Better cocoa, aiming to improve product sustainability.

