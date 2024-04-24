Mountain House®, the #1 brand offering freeze-dried meals for outdoor adventure, is contemporizing its look and strengthening the brand’s focus on premium taste with a holistic brand refresh across all marketing channels. Following consumer research and inspired by efforts to reach modern-day outdoor adventurers, the refresh includes new packaging showcasing the great-taste guarantee, two new flavors – Chicken Tikka Masala and Kung Pao Chicken – to respond to a growing interest in globally inspired comfort food preferences, a more informative website, and the brand’s first marketing effort in decades.

To introduce an ever-growing outdoor community to the comfort and convenience of its freeze-dried meals, the market leader is launching a national advertising campaign “Adventure Made Delicious”. The campaign, featuring campground-style visuals, tongue-in-cheek copy, and the company’s famous meals-in-a-pouch, launches May 15 and extends through Labor Day. The relatable campaign reassures consumers that no matter the outcome of their adventure (e.g. fish aren’t biting), Mountain House will be there to provide a reliably delicious meal every time. The campaign includes engaging online videos and web ads, and extends in-store with new retail signage, racks, and shippers.

“Since 1969, Mountain House has been a trusted food source for campers, backpackers, hunters, and anglers. Our meals are cooked in small batches, just like you would at home, then freeze-dried for a convenient, comforting, homemade option,” remarks Craig Mickey, Chief Commercial Officer, Oregon Freeze Dry Food Division. “The aim of our integrated campaign is to introduce Mountain House and our fool-proof, batch-made meals to a new generation of outdoor adventure seekers, and with our Taste Guarantee, show just how confident we are that our meals are delicious.”

Informed by consumer research that reinforced a growing interest in, but lack of knowledge about freeze-dried meals, Mountain House is also debuting a new identity and package design to help demystify the category and attract shoppers. Appetizing food photography puts its delicious meals front-and-center and an unmatched Taste Guarantee, with an offer to swap for another meal if a consumer isn’t satisfied, backs up the quality.

New Flavors Launch in Refreshed Packaging

To broaden product appeal to the “takeout” generation and new comfort food preferences, Mountain House is introducing two new flavors, both made in the USA with real ingredients:

Chicken Tikka Masala – By popular request, tender chicken, green peas, cauliflower, and a hearty helping of rice mingle in a rich, creamy sauce made with the perfect blend of ten traditional spices. This gluten-free meal features 24g of protein per pouch and just the right amount of kick.

Kung Pao Chicken – Indulge in the epic flavors of your favorite takeout wherever your adventure leads. Grilled chicken strips, Tamari soy sauce, oyster sauce, sesame oil, and a dash of red pepper flakes combine with aromatic Basmati rice for a crave-worthy dish. Featuring 32g of protein, this gluten-free meal is heavy on flavor and light on your pack.

The new varieties bring Mountain House’s full lineup of freeze-dried Adventure Meals™ to 26 recipes, including bestsellers like Beef Stroganoff, Breakfast Skillet, and the newly reformulated Chicken & Mashed Potatoes in the brand’s refreshed packaging. A cleaner hierarchy including easy-to-read dietary badges and prominent protein call outs further simplify the consumers’ shopping experience.

The category leader also debuts an easier-to-navigate website (launching early May) to serve outdoor enthusiasts and everyday adventurers alike. Users can easily browse product offerings by meal type, dietary preferences, and activity to find the perfect culinary companion for their next adventure. An updated blog will provide readers with expert Mountain House guidance ranging from outdoors and emergency preparedness to adventure hacks, meal upgrade ideas and pro tips from seasoned ambassadors.

Mountain House products can be found at retailers nationwide including REI, Bass Pro, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Cabela’s, Walmart, and Fred Meyer, as well as online at www.mountainhouse.com.