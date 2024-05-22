BODYARMOR Sports Drink has just announced a lineup of limited-edition collector bottles, several of which feature innovative augmented reality (AR) functionality for many of its athletes across the NFL, MLB, and more.

Among those receiving their own LTO bottles include record-breaking right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr., NFL superstars Joe Burrow, Christian McCaffrey, Bryce Young, CeeDee Lamb, NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney, and internet sensation Dude Perfect, best known for captivating the attention of their 90M+ fans daily via YouTube, IG, and TikTok while completing seemingly impossible trick shots.

Each of these limited-edition bottles feature bespoke AR functionality focusing on each athlete. For example, Ryan Blaney’s bottle allows consumers to participate in a virtual pit stop experience, while Ronald Acuña Jr.'s bottle puts fans in a virtual home run derby, and the NFL bottles have fans participate in a digital combine where they can show off QB passes, route running, strength tests, and more. In addition, in the Dude Perfect game, the player tries to last as long as they can by bouncing a ball off of obstacles and aiming them at subsequent targets.

Availability of the collector bottles is being staggered throughout the summer based on key calendar moments. Below is a full calendar of the drops:

Ryan Blaney: Available Now!

Vlad Guerrero Jr.: Available Now!

Ronald Acuña Jr.: Available Now!

Alex Morgan: May 28th

Dude Perfect: July 15th

NFL (Joe Burrow, CeeDee Lamb, Bryce Young and Christian McCaffrey): August 1st

The collector bottles follow the release of the brand’s latest product, BODYARMOR ZERO SUGAR, which features 100% real ingredients and zero sugar, carbs, artificial sweeteners, flavors or dyes.