Last week, the White House released a new report, "Mobilizing Federal Action on Plastic Pollution: Progress, Principles, and Priorities." The report is a product of the Interagency Policy Committee on Plastic Pollution and a Circular Economy (IPC).

The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) issued the following statement in response to the report:

"The release of the 'Mobilizing Federal Action on Plastic Pollution' report is a significant step as it represents the first comprehensive, government-wide strategy to target plastic pollution. APR applauds the report for recognizing plastics recycling as a crucial part of the large-scale, holistic approach needed to achieve a true circular economy for plastic.

“Importantly, the report identifies several key actions that are long-standing APR priorities as proven and necessary steps to improve plastics recycling. Specifically, the report emphasizes the importance of both the supply of high-quality recyclable plastic packaging with design standards and specifications and the demand for post-consumer material with minimum post-consumer recycled content requirements. Further, the report notes opportunities to define economic incentives to maximize the value of recycled material.

“APR members exist at every link of the recycling supply chain. As a result, APR regularly engages with federal agencies and policymakers as a source of technical expertise and practical experience. For example, the APR Design® Guide is widely recognized as the authority on how to design plastics packaging for recyclability in North America.

“APR looks forward to continuing to participate in important dialogue around the robust state and federal policies that are needed to improve packaging design, boost collection, enhance processing, and ensure that new products are made from recycled material instead of virgin material derived from petrochemicals and fossil fuels. A strong recycling supply chain is vital for minimizing waste and strengthening sustainability."