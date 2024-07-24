Robotiq has added to its line up the AX20 and AX30. Featuring the highest payload capacity and highest reach, the new Robotiq cobot palletizers are breaking new ground in the automation industry.

They can build pallets as high as 108 inches and handle packaging as heavy as 60 pounds. These new cobots are disrupting the industry, where until now the only solution for such applications was expensive and massive industrial robots.

Uniquely designed using a “coordinated axis” (or a ball screw servo axis), they respond to a wide range of applications and provide an unbeatable performance and reliability.

Robotiq sold its 500th cobot palletizer this summer. Check out what users have to say about why they love Robotiq.