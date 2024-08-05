The Kroger Co. is expanding its Our Brands portfolio with the addition of Field & Vine™, a fresh produce line grown by U.S. farmers in California, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon and Washington. The brand currently includes blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and strawberries.

"Field & Vine™ features berries grown in the fields of American farmers that are picked, packed and delivered in stores during peak seasonality," said Dan De La Rosa, Kroger's group vice president of Fresh Merchandising. "Harvesting at just the right time during the U.S. growing season allows us to provide our customers with an enhanced fresh experience, offering the highest-quality, best-tasting berries possible. We are thrilled to launch Field & Vine™ in collaboration with local farmers who enable Kroger to feed families across America every day."

"Working with Kroger has been great for getting our Georgia blackberries to customers when they are at the very best of the season," said Matthew Giddings chief operating officer of Always Fresh Family Farms. "By identifying where our berries are grown—right here in the U.S.A—customers can feel good about supporting their local growers and they are getting fresh and in season fruits, harvested at a time when fully ripe and ready to eat."

Grown exclusively in the U.S.A, Field & Vine™ is a limited-time, annual best of season experience, promising optimal freshness. Through local sourcing, Kroger decreases transit time delivering enhanced freshness and quality.

"Adding Field & Vine™ to the Our Brands portfolio brings together Kroger's expertise in fresh with our commitment to deliver customers the products they want, backed by our fresh guarantee," said Juan De Paoli, Kroger's vice president of Our Brands.

To learn more about Kroger's Our Brands, visit here.