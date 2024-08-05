Shurtape Technologies LLC, an industry-leading manufacturer of adhesive tape and consumer home and office products, is proud to introduce its Shurtape® Recycled Series Packaging Tapes.

The new line consists of three packaging tapes made from 90% Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Polyester, found in Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles and rigid containers, and are designed to significantly reduce the use of virgin plastic in end-of-line packaging while continuing to provide the durability that Shurtape’s packaging solutions are known for.

Each of the rPET Sustainable Packaging Tapes has its own unique uses and characteristics:

rHP 100 is a hot-melt packaging tape featuring Hold Strong® technology and is ideal for automation & palletized loads

rHP 235 is a medium-duty, hot-melt packaging tape for use on highly recycled or 100% post-consumer waste cartons

rAP 201 is a production grade, medium-duty acrylic packaging tape that performs in a range of temperatures

The Recycled Series Tapes are designed to seamlessly integrate into existing packaging lines to deliver seals that are both sustainable and secure.

“There is a pressing need for sustainable packaging solutions that not only allow our customers to reduce their packaging footprint and waste, but also minimize their reliance on virgin plastics, while contributing to a more circular plastics economy,” said Bradley Dunlap, Director of Product Marketing, Packaging. “So, we are stepping up to the plate with carton sealing options that match our customers’ environmental priorities and sustainability goals while still providing the same quality and reliability that Shurtape packaging solutions are known for.”

The Recycled Series Tapes join CR 400, a performance grade curbside recyclable paper packaging tape introduced by Shurtape earlier this year, to offer a complete line of sustainable packaging tapes.

Choosing sustainable packaging no longer means end-of-line packagers need to sacrifice features like quality, performance and dependability that are necessary to keep their lines running smoothly. As a leading manufacturer of adhesive solutions, Shurtape has developed a portfolio of packaging solutions that reduces users’ environmental footprints while also providing high-quality, performance and reliability.

To learn more about Shurtape’s Recycled Tape Series, visit www.shurtape.com/packaging-solutions/recycled-series/



