As someone who typically drinks bottled wine, I was intrigued by the opportunity to interview Marian Leitner-Waldman, Co-Founder and CEO of Archer Roose—a pioneer in the premium canned wine industry. Archer Roose has been making waves with their innovative approach to wine packaging, and it was fascinating to dive into the many advantages of canned wine, a subject they’ve championed since the brand’s inception.

I first learned about Archer Roose because of their collaboration with Cornell University on a groundbreaking study that promises to set new standards for improving canned wine packaging across the entire industry. In our conversation, Leitner-Waldman provided insightful answers about why Archer Roose is openly sharing the findings of this study and why canned wine is poised to reshape the way consumers enjoy wine.









Why Archer Roose Embraced Canned Wine

“The story really starts around my dining room table. It was a Monday night, and I really wanted to have a glass of wine, but I had an early morning business trip, and I didn’t want to open a bottle and leave it to rot in my fridge,” Leitner-Waldman explains. “Our journey to embracing canned wines was really driven by this desire to make a high-quality wine more accessible, sustainable, and aligned with modern lifestyles.”

Leitner-Waldman adds: “We want to control how much we drink. From the beginning, we realized there was a big gap in the market, and we wanted to create a product and a brand that maintains the exceptional quality of wine while also offering convenience, affordability and lowering the environmental impact.”

Why Share the Results of the Study

Archer Roose’s collaboration with Cornell University is breaking new ground in the science of maintaining wine freshness in cans, focusing particularly on optimizing sulfite levels. That’s why Archer Roose is sharing the results of the study with the entire industry.

“In order for consumers to adopt canned wines, they’ve got to have an enjoyable sensory experience,” Leitner-Waldman says. “In order for alternative packaging to really be seen as a viable alternative to bottled wine, you can’t have a bad experience with canned wine.”

And why exactly does canned wine have a lower environmental impact than bottled wine?

“Most municipalities don’t recycle glass in the United States, but thanks to Coke and Pepsi, everybody recycles aluminum,” Leitner-Waldman notes.

For a deeper dive into Marian Leitner-Waldman’s thoughts on the future of wine packaging and the Cornell study, listen to the full podcast here: