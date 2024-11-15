UK-based ecoSIP®, a pioneer in sustainable wine packaging, has announced its rebrand, reflecting a renewed commitment to revolutionizing the wine industry with innovative, eco-friendly solutions. The relaunch is bolstered by the appointment of Ray O’Connor, Master of Wine, as non-executive director, bringing over a decade of retail experience to the company.

Previously known as The Online Wine Tasting Company and established in 2020, ecoSIP aims to lead in sustainable packaging, protecting wine quality while addressing environmental and economic concerns.

Its unique containers are responsible for 100 times less CO2 emissions than standard glass bottles* and save over 80% on the upcoming EPR (Extended Producer Responsibility) taxes**, significantly reducing waste and cost. Their lightweight, space-efficient design cuts transportation costs, making them ideal for wine samples and by-the-glass programs in restaurants, pubs, and meal delivery services, all while preserving the quality of the wine perfectly.

The relaunch of ecoSIP is further strengthened by its new governance structure. Ray O’Connor, Master of Wine, with over 10 years of retail experience, brings unparalleled expertise to the company. Magda Bulska, as a board advisor, adds her experience in external communications for B2B brands. They join founders Alex Taylor and Jamie Smith, along with Ib Schjotz-Pedersen, who also serves as a non-executive director.

Alex Taylor, co-founder of ecoSIP, commented:“ecoSIP is the most important breakthrough in wine packaging in decades. No longer do we need to think of glass as the only way to package glass without compromising on quality, so it was only right that our company name reflected this breakthrough. We are thrilled to relaunch under our new brand and with a renewed focus on sustainability and innovation. Having produced and shipped over 1 million portions of thousands of different wines, we have mastered how to protect even the most challenging of drinks, such as the low-alcohol category, which is surging in popularity. Our new team members bring invaluable expertise that will help us drive growth as well as significant change and carbon reduction in the wine industry.”

Ray O’Connor, Master of Wine, added: “ecoSIP represents a groundbreaking approach to drinks packaging. I am excited to be part of a company that is not only committed to protecting the environment but also to enhancing the quality and accessibility of wine, especially in the single-serve space, which has unique challenges. We will be focusing on expanding relationships with the wine and retail industries, and working together to offer consumers a new way to enjoy a mid-week meal with an interesting glass of premium wine in a mindful way, without the need to buy or open a full bottle.”

Developed over four years of extensive research and testing, ecoSIP weighs and measures a fraction of conventional packaging, allowing new delivery models such as letterbox wine packs, making it perfect for wine producers and distributors, supermarkets, wine educators, and wine regions looking to embrace sustainable practices.

* Compared with a typically-sized glass wine bottle used in the UK market.

** The EPR fees for 6 x 750ml glass bottles in a cardboard box would be between 7.7p and 15p per bottle. The same amount of wine in 36 x 125ml ecoSIP pouches would add up to 1-2p per bottle equivalent.



