TOPPAN Digital Inc. (TOPPAN Digital), a TOPPAN Group company and wholly owned subsidiary of TOPPAN Holdings Inc., will participate in LUXE PACK Monaco 2024, the premier trade show for luxury packaging, from September 30 to October 2.

TOPPAN Digital has taken part in LUXE PACK Monaco every year since 2019, showcasing its high-security Near Field Communication-Enabled (NFC) tags (authenticity verification/opening detection) and solutions based on its ID authentication platform and other technologies. This year the TOPPAN booth will focus on cosmetics, featuring a lineup of digital solutions addressing the challenges faced by the luxury cosmetics industry, such as achieving both brand differentiation and labor-saving as well as enhancing customer service.

Background

The cosmetics sector is seeing intense competition due to the entry of new brands and players from other industries. This is prompting an even greater need for companies to create unique brand stories and value to drive differentiation. As tools that can influence consumers’ purchasing decisions, packaging that accentuates a product’s appeal and solutions that generate customer touchpoints for the brand story are in demand. At the same time, brands are having to create new customer touchpoints and enhance customer service while reducing the number of staff for store operations due to a shortage of human resources and increases in personnel costs.

TOPPAN Digital is addressing these challenges by harnessing NFC-tag-enabled solutions to facilitate enhanced customer service through brand differentiation and labor-saving. At LUXE PACK Monaco, TOPPAN Digital aims to consolidate its position in the high-end cosmetics industry by showcasing wide-ranging offerings that drive solutions to the challenges faced by the European luxury sector.

Main solutions on show

TOPPAN Digital will present solutions that enable both brand differentiation and labor-saving as well as enhancing customer service.

Solutions for stores

When a consumer picks up a product with an NFC tag from a purpose-built fixture, video content plays on the screen, allowing the consumer to experience the world and story of the brand. The inclusion of product information in the video makes it possible to communicate the details of the product to the consumer there and then, meaning that fewer staff are needed to give explanations in stores. Because the number of times customers pick up products can be recorded as data, specific measures can be devised for products picked up frequently.

NFC tags with LEDs for cosmetics packaging

When a smartphone is held up to an NFC tag with LEDs, the LEDs light up. The tags can be integrated into containers such as the mirror sections of compacts or vanity boxes, with the LEDs lighting up when the consumer holds their smartphone up to the tag. In addition to giving containers a high-quality look, it can also drive differentiation by providing a new experience to consumers.

Smart packages with integrated NFC functions

Security can be enhanced while maintaining design quality by integrating NFC tags into the structure of paper-based packages. An opening detection function incorporated into the NFC tag makes it possible to inform consumers of whether a package has been opened or not. It can also be used as a tool for building new customer touchpoints, such as by providing exclusive information or perks to people who purchase the product.

Product ID authentication platform

In this cloud-based service, consumer smartphones can be used to scan ID devices for individual products, enabling provision of product information, verification of authenticity, product promotions, and a range of other services. The data collected can be used to facilitate supply chain management, such as traceability and monitoring of gray market diversion.

