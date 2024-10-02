Surdry North America (SNA) is set to highlight its innovative Continuous Sterilizer solution at PACK EXPO International this year, running November 3-6 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois. Experts will be at Booth #N-6317 to discuss retort technologies and offer tailored solutions to help food and beverage manufacturers meet their business goals.

Attendees will discover Surdry’s exclusive Continuous Sterilizer technology, which reduces steam consumption by up to 50% compared to batch retorts, leading to significant cost savings and more sustainable operations. Unique in the market, the patented technology allows simultaneous processing of various package types and sizes—including cans, jars, and pouches—in the same equipment, boosting efficiency and reducing energy consumption.

SNA will also feature a live demo of its SteriNet21 technology at the company booth. This advanced retort control system, developed by Surdry, enhances food quality control while securely recording all thermal processing data per Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requirements. It allows operators to verify how recipes are received and processed in retorts and remotely access comprehensive sterilization data, including heat, temperature and pressure within the chambers.

“We’re really excited to be back at Pack Expo Chicago and connect with both new and long-time customers,” said Adriana Farris, product manager at SNA. “We look forward to helping food and beverage manufacturers navigate the various retort options and choose the right equipment with customized features that will drive their success.”



