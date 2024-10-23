Packaging Strategies first wrote about Palouse Fiber Packaging in May. That’s when the company introduced a wheat-based molded fiber packaging solution ahead of Washington State’s ban on all polystyrene take-out containers. More recently, amid ongoing polystyrene packaging bans in the Pacific Northwest, the company announced a new R&D program to help small to enterprise-scale businesses comply with new packaging regulations. To learn more about how molded fiber packaging can help businesses respond to industry challenges, we spoke to Kyler Lovgren, CEO of Palouse Fiber Packaging (PFP). Lovgren noted that there are some myths about fiber packaging that need debunking.

Listen to the full podcast



“The biggest one is that all packaging – and, in particular, molded fiber packaging – is created equally when it comes to sustainability, compostability, performance and recyclability. It gets lumped together into a pretty singular group, even though it’s a complex industry and set of materials,” Lovgren said.

Lovgren noted that recycled paper and cardboard can serve as feedstock for molded fiber, as can purpose-grown agricultural fibers like hemp and bamboo. Then there are agricultural residues like sugarcane bagasse and wheat straw.

“We really like the ag residue because it can be prevented from either decomposing in the field or being burnt or just laid to waste. It can be upcycled and used as a value-added product,” Lovgren said. “That’s usually going to give it a pretty low carbon footprint because it’s displacing something that was purposely grown.”

Recognizing that not all molded fiber packaging is created equal will be critically important as Oregon, California and other states implement their own packaging regulations.

To get Lovgren’s insights on this patchwork of pending regulations – and to learn how molded fiber packaging could be a pathway to compliance – listen to the full interview here.