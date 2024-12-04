FlexLink, a Coesia company and leading provider of material handling solutions, has launched the new RC12, its third-generation collaborative palletizer. Designed to enhance efficiency and safety in end-of-line operations, the RC12 provides a streamlined, flexible palletizing solution for demanding production environments requiring no robotics programming skills to operate.

Building on over a decade of experience in collaborative palletizing, FlexLink has developed the newest generation of RC12 to meet the growing demand for smarter and safer palletizing systems. The collaborative robot allows to optimize manufacturing processes by combining reliable automation technology with ease of use and space-saving design.

A flexible and safe solution

The RC12 integrates advanced robotic technology with features that simplify production workflows. Its compact design reduces the required floor space by more than 50 percent compared to traditional industrial robots, making it suitable for production lines with limited space. Its standardized base ensures consistent performance, while its customizable features allow adaptation to specific operational needs.

Safety has been a primary consideration of FlexLink in the development of RC12. The system operates without the need for barriers, cages or additional safety elements and meets ISO/TS 15066 safety standards for collaborative robotics. Its redesigned gripper and additional safety padding allow safe interaction between workers and the machine, helping to protect operators while maintaining efficiency.

Another defining feature of the cobot is its ease of use. Its integrated Human-Machine Interface (HMI) and Robot Config palletizing software allow operators to create and adjust pallet patterns in minutes, requiring no programming skills. This reduces setup time, improves production efficiency, and minimizes downtime.

With a capacity of up to 14 cases per minute using a double-pick gripper and compatibility with various production layouts, the RC12 offers the adaptability to meet evolving production demands. Its redesigned base includes an enlarged electrical cabinet for easy customization, maintenance, and access, ensuring long-term reliability and operational flexibility. RC12 is quick to install, simple to relocate, and adaptable to changing production needs, making it an efficient tool for improving end-of-line operations.

“With the RC12, we have developed a compact, versatile, and easy-to-integrate collaborative palletizing solution that helps manufacturers address operational challenges efficiently while ensuring seamless interaction between operators and automation,” says Judith Brockmann, Head of Product Management at FlexLink.