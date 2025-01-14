The converting industry continues to grow, and there’s no better time to fortify your skills, evaluate converting equipment and network with industry experts. Converters Expo South is quickly approaching, and will give you the opportunity to do just that!

The 2025 event is being held at the Greenville Convention Center in Greenville, South Carolina. Join us in Greenville on February 19 to check out the latest converting technology, meet with vendors, and find solutions to your daily challenges.

Register by February 7 to take advantage of the Early Bird registration rate!

In addition to a midday Networking Luncheon, the event will feature several Vendor Education Sessions.

UV Curable Acrylic Hotmelt

One of those will be presented by Jennifer Heathcote of GEW (EC) Limited, who will talk about “Converting Trends and Opportunities in UV Curable Acrylic Hotmelt.”

UV acrylic hotmelt is an environmentally friendly technology that delivers a broad range of desirable tack and shear performance properties. As brands and converters confront rapidly approaching deadlines to meet previously pledged sustainability targets, they are discovering an established and proven solution in UV hotmelt and giving it a new-found purpose.

Jennifer is a subject matter expert on mercury vapor and UV LED curing systems as well as their use across a broad range of graphic arts, product decorating, and industrial coating and converting applications. Jennifer earned her Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University and her MBA from the Fisher College of Business at The Ohio State University. Jennifer is a current Board Member of RadTech North America and is VP of Business Development at GEW (EC) Limited.

The Power of Automation

Over the past few decades, innovation and automation have been the primary drivers of increased manufacturing productivity. Tom Kepper will discuss the positive benefits of implementing automation in your manufacturing facility to increase productivity and ROI.

Tom is the Owner & General Manager of Pinnacle Converting Equipment, a 29-year-old machine builder that specializes in web handling equipment. Of the approximately 1,700 machines that have been manufactured by Pinnacle, most are still in service today.

Prior to the Converting Industry, Tom worked in the nuclear and semiconductor industries. Tom is a licensed Professional Engineer, has an MBA from the College of William & Mary and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Vanderbilt University.

State of the Industry: Converting Trends

Douglas J. Peckenpaugh, publisher, The Packaging Group, BNP Media, will provide a look at top trends for 2025 in material converting, including supply-chain strategies, potential regulatory hurdles, and The Packaging Group’s global industry outlook. He will examine:

The changing nature of the converting supply chain

Current and pending extended producer responsibility (EPR) legislation

Global economic factors impacting material converting, including packaging

Find these talks and more, only at Converters Expo South!



