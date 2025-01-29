Converters Expo South is quickly approaching, and there’s no better time to fortify your skills, evaluate converting equipment and network with industry experts.

The 2025 event is being held on February 19, at the Greenville Convention Center in Greenville, South Carolina. Join us to check out the latest converting technology, meet with vendors, and find solutions to your daily challenges. An Early Bird registration rate is available if you register by February 7. Click here to register!

The event will feature several Vendor Education Sessions, one of which will be presented by Ryan Arnold, Web Guide Sales Engineer, BST North America.

New Technologies for Web Guiding and Inspection

New Web Guiding developments from BST have made it easier than ever to improve web handling no matter the application; and cutting-edge Inspection Systems ensure the product being made is produced exactly as intended. Innovations in Web Sensor technology has improved the ability to guide off of edges, lines, and images; and an upgraded controller design makes it more intuitive to interact with your web guide. Inspection Systems can then analyze and verify that every roll is made to proper standards before it ever leaves your factory. Join in discussing what new things BST is bringing to the Web Handling world in 2025.

Other Vendor Education Sessions include:

UV Curable Acrylic Hotmelt

Jennifer Heathcote of GEW (EC) Limited will talk about “Converting Trends and Opportunities in UV Curable Acrylic Hotmelt.”

UV acrylic hotmelt is an environmentally friendly technology that delivers a broad range of desirable tack and shear performance properties. As brands and converters confront rapidly approaching deadlines to meet previously pledged sustainability targets, they are discovering an established and proven solution in UV hotmelt and giving it a new-found purpose.

Jennifer is a subject matter expert on mercury vapor and UV LED curing systems as well as their use across a broad range of graphic arts, product decorating, and industrial coating and converting applications. Jennifer earned her Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University and her MBA from the Fisher College of Business at The Ohio State University. Jennifer is a current Board Member of RadTech North America and is VP of Business Development at GEW (EC) Limited.

The Power of Automation

Over the past few decades, innovation and automation have been the primary drivers of increased manufacturing productivity. Tom Kepper will discuss the positive benefits of implementing automation in your manufacturing facility to increase productivity and ROI.

Tom is the Owner & General Manager of Pinnacle Converting Equipment, a 29-year-old machine builder that specializes in web handling equipment. Of the approximately 1,700 machines that have been manufactured by Pinnacle, most are still in service today.

Prior to the Converting Industry, Tom worked in the nuclear and semiconductor industries. Tom is a licensed Professional Engineer, has an MBA from the College of William & Mary and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Vanderbilt University.

State of the Industry: Converting Trends

Douglas J. Peckenpaugh, publisher, The Packaging Group, BNP Media, will provide a look at top trends for 2025 in material converting, including supply-chain strategies, potential regulatory hurdles, and The Packaging Group’s global industry outlook. He will examine:

The changing nature of the converting supply chain

Current and pending extended producer responsibility (EPR) legislation

Global economic factors impacting material converting, including packaging

To learn from Ryan Arnold and more at Converters Expo South, click here!