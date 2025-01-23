CMD Corporation, a leading capital equipment manufacturer in the film converting and alternative energy markets, is excited to announce its new partnership with DAC Engineering, establishing CMD as the exclusive North American sales, service and spare parts partner for the innovative CMD/DAC Web Inspection System.

The CMD/DAC Vision Inspection System provides innovative solutions for a wide range of applications, including a wide variety of printed webs, label-stock, sheet-fed materials and corrugated board. By integrating cutting-edge technology with industry expertise, this system empowers businesses to attain exceptional levels of accuracy and reliability in their inspection processes.

This strategic partnership harnesses CMD's extensive network and profound understanding of the North American market, ensuring that these advanced vision inspection systems reach a wider audience, ultimately enhancing quality control and operational efficiency across various industries while positively impacting the environment by reducing waste.

“We are thrilled to partner with DAC Engineering,” said Tim Lewis, Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing at CMD Corporation. “Their vision inspection technology complements our commitment to providing high-quality solutions to our customers. By working together, we can offer unmatched service and support in integrating these systems into our clients’ operations.”

“We believe that this partnership will open up new opportunities for both companies and our clients alike,” said Yoshitaka Hikami, CEO at DAC Engineering. “By combining our expertise and resources, we can create solutions that truly reflect the needs of today’s businesses.”