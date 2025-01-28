PPG today announced the expansion of its non-bisphenol A (BPA) HOBA® internal coatings line with the launch of PPG Hoba Pro 2848 coating. This solution meets the growing demand to package water, wine and other drinks in aluminum bottles. The product is being highlighted at Paris Packaging Week 2025, where it is a finalist in the event’s Aerosol and Dispensing Forum (ADF) Innovation Awards.

“For 50 years, PPG Hoba coatings have delivered high-performance, non-BPA solutions for aluminum aerosol cans and tubes used in personal care products such as deodorants, haircare, shaving creams and cleansers,” said Hella Gourven, PPG global personal care coatings segment manager, Packaging Coatings. With this expansion, PPG brings its proven expertise to the growing market where aluminum bottles are emerging as a preferred sustainable packaging choice for water, wine, beer and other drinks.”

Designed for monobloc aerosols, collapsible tubes and aluminum bottles, PPG Hoba coatings provide enhanced internal protection. PPG Hoba Pro 2848 is a non-bisphenol, PFAS-NI and non-phenolic internal liner offering a reliable, robust and highly versatile solution for personal care, beverage, pharmaceutical and food products. This product was also recently recognized by the German Packaging Institute in the 2024 German Packaging Awards.

“As an enhancement of PPG Hoba 2845, this new technology offers canmakers and brands a reliable solution to package a range of products such as wine and sparkling wine. We’re proud to offer our customers proven, high-performing solutions – trusted for over 50 years – in the personal care market and beyond,” said Gourven.

PPG Hoba coatings are manufactured worldwide and supported by in-country technical service and supply chain teams. In addition to PPG Hoba, the Packaging Coatings business offers a comprehensive portfolio of internal and external coatings for other food and beverage products under the PPG NUTRISHIELD® and PPG INNOVEL® brands.

The PPG team will be at Paris Packaging Week 2025 to showcase PPG Hoba coatings and share insights on the latest advancements in sustainable packaging. Attendees can visit PPG at Stand Y30 in the ADF section to learn more. Charles Turner, PPG global director, food contact and regulatory affairs, Packaging Coatings, will present “Global Food Contact Regulations Impacting Packaging” on Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. on the Circular Economy Stage.

For more on PPG’s Packaging Coatings business and PPG Hoba coatings, click here.