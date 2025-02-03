E Labels, a family-owned business in Pico Rivera, California, specializing in high-quality label production for 25 years, recently discussed their business and the acquisition of its second Domino N610i digital press. This milestone underscores the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional label printing solutions with unparalleled speed, precision and cost efficiency.

A Legacy of Innovation and Growth

Founded by Carlos Rivera, a visionary entrepreneur originally from Guatemala, E Labels has grown from a small startup to a trusted partner for industries including food and beverage, cosmetics, automotive, household products and more. With a focus on quality and reliability, the company has cultivated customer relationships spanning more than two decades.

The decision to expand into digital printing was spearheaded by Operations and Development Manager Jacky, Carlos’s daughter, who joined the business to help modernize its operations.

Why Digital?

Jacky says, “We noticed we could not be competitive with small quantity orders due to minimums and plate costs. We figured in order to stay in the game, going digital was a must.”

Carlos adds, “We had to evolve to stay in business. Technology is constantly changing and to stay relevant in this industry meant adding digital.”

Why Domino?

E Labels’ partnership with Domino began in 2019 when the company first sought digital solutions. “Domino stood out not only for its technology, but also for its people,” said Jacky. “Their team’s transparency and support made us feel like partners, not just another customer. Domino made us feel like they cared for our success, and it was quickly noticed through their training, installation and service.”

The Domino N610i digital UV inkjet label press has revolutionized E Labels’ operations, enabling quick turnarounds, exceptional print quality, and cost savings. “Customers are always impressed when we say, ‘no plate charges’,” Jacky noted. “We’ve also been able to really impress customers using clear or silver materials due to the opaqueness of Domino’s white ink. Printing small text and variable data have also been game changers for us.”

Providing a Great Customer Experience

“What excites me most about having the Domino press is the confidence it gives me as a small business, says Jacky. “I’m able to provide labels quickly to our customers, at great pricing, without compensating on quality. We have excellent relationships with our customers. We are a small but powerful team with top-of-the-line equipment, and our goal is to be part of our customers’ business success.”

Carlos adds, “At the end of the day, customers are looking for a reliable source, a company they can count on to do things right at a good price, and on time. E Labels provides that. Being able to have the capabilities to make quick changes and have quick turnaround, is essential.”

The Domino Difference

In parallel with the Domino N610i, E Labels credits Domino’s Service & Support as key factors in their success.

Jacky says, “The Domino difference is its organization and the people they have working for them. Everyone we come in contact with is always super friendly and willing to help. We never feel unsupported, and their service team is wonderful. Nothing in life is perfect, especially when it comes to technology. I wish all problems were as easy as ‘turn it off, turn it back on’ but that’s not always the case. Domino, however, has really hit the nail on the head when it comes to Service & Support. Their quick response and local technicians always keep us up and running. On a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the best, our satisfaction level with Domino is a 10.”

Continuing to Grow with a second Domino N610i

E Labels added their second Domino press in 2024. Jacky says, “For lack of better words, it was time. In just four years, Domino really helped us grow as a small business in the industry, and we want to keep the momentum going. From a professional standpoint, with two Domino presses we’re well positioned to meet diverse customer needs even more efficiently. From a personal standpoint, I want to continue to grow the business that my dad created, and has worked so hard for all of his life. It’s a lot of pressure and I have big shoes to fill, but I know I have a lot of support thanks to Domino.”

Looking ahead

With the addition of a second Domino N610i, E Labels aims to expand its market reach and continue to cater to their customers’ needs.

“This investment represents the next chapter in our growth,” Jacky said. “We’re building on my dad’s legacy and continuing to deliver the exceptional quality and service our customers expect. As we look to the future, our goal is to continue buying and growing with Domino.”