Amcor, a global leader in responsible packaging solutions, has partnered with Insymmetry® to develop an innovative 2oz retort bottle, addressing growing demand for durable, shelf-stable packaging. Designed to meet the needs of brands seeking high-performance packaging for low-acid, shelf-stable products like coffee and dairy-based beverages, this breakthrough packaging solution is the first to leverage Amcor Rigid Packaging’s (ARP) proprietary StormPanel™ technology. Designed to withstand high-pressure retort sterilization processes while maintaining product integrity and market-ready aesthetics, the bottle provides manufacturers with a reliable and scalable alternative to aseptic processing.

StellifyTM, a beverage brand owned by Insymmetry®, is the first company to take advantage of this StormPanel™ technology with their energy nootropic Dulce de Leche Energy and Espresso Energy wellness beverage shots, which will be spotlighted at Natural Products Expo West 2025.

Filling Industry Needs

The StormPanel™ bottle responds directly to evolving market demands for durable, shelf-stable packaging solutions that meet stringent performance requirements for nutrition standards, including the Real California Milk seal. This 2oz product not only caters to the health-conscious consumer but also provides a convenient option for on-the-go lifestyles.

"At Amcor, we are committed to driving innovation that addresses the evolving needs of the food and beverage industry,” said Greg Rosati, VP of Strategy and Marketing of ARP. “Our StormPanel™ innovative packaging allows beverage brands to elevate shelf-stable, low-acid products in a compact, ready-to-use bottle.”

While an ideal product for the end-user, the retort process also offers a more cost-effective and time-efficient solution for manufacturers compared to aseptic processing, reducing upfront equipment investment and streamlining production timelines while maintaining product integrity.

“Amcor’s expertise in packaging innovation enabled us to develop a solution that meets our unique needs,” said Josh Cua, Chief Innovations Officer of Insymmetry®. “By leveraging their advanced manufacturing technology and material science capabilities, we were able to create a bottle that not only performs exceptionally in the retort environment, but also aligns with growing consumer demand for preservative-free nutritional shots.”

Revolutionizing Retort Packaging

Engineered with StormPanel™ technology, the bottle maintains shape and structural integrity under the extreme heat and pressure fluctuations of retort sterilization, ensuring reliable protection and an extended 12-month shelf life with no refrigeration. The design incorporates features that preserve the round shape, while other areas are specifically designed to flex.

“This collaboration is a testament to Amcor’s ability to combine deep industry expertise with advanced engineering to address complex challenges,” said Mikey Tom, Business Development Manager at ARP. “We are proud to deliver a solution that provides manufacturers and consumers with uncompromising quality and functionality.”

A Collaborative Approach to Innovation

ARP’s close collaboration with Insymmetry® was key to developing the innovative retort polypropylene bottle. Utilizing finite element analysis (FEA) and ARP’s virtual reality capabilities to streamline the process, the teams refined the StormPanel™ design to maintain structural integrity during the retort sterilization. By selecting a co-polymer resin and optimizing a one-step molding system, they ensured efficiency and scalability. The project’s proximity to Insymmetry’s California operations enabled rapid prototyping and promises of accelerated commercialization.

"As a smaller company, we are truly grateful for Amcor’s trust, time and confidence in us,” said Cua. “Partnering with a global leader like Amcor has been invaluable, and we greatly appreciate the dedication of the entire team for making the impossible possible."