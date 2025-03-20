Koehler Paper Creates Aerosol Can Cap Using 100% Cardboard and Paper

Koehler Paper, part of the Koehler Group, in collaboration with Wimbée, a French manufacturer of cardboard packaging, has created the first cap for aerosol cans made of 100% cardboard and paper. This innovative cap was produced for Héritage, an industrial customer that, among other things, markets furniture care products under the brand name O'Cedar. Thanks to its excellent laminating, shaping and printing properties, the flexible packaging paper "Koehler NexCoat® Smart" is ideally suited for the surface of the cap. The cap is available in standard diameters of 51 mm and 63.5 mm. Cap sizes with diameters of 45 mm und 55 mm are in the works.

Collaboration paves the way to greener packaging

Wimbée, which has decades of experience in this area, was able to rely on the expertise of Koehler Paper during the development of the new cap. The flexible packaging paper, which impresses with its high foldcrack resistance, ideally complements the cardboard – in terms of improved printing and processing characteristics as well as reduced environmental impact.

"Koehler NexCoat® Smart is ideally suited to the challenge of creating a greener and, in particular, recyclable alternative to standard caps. It is made of renewable raw materials and can be re-used multiple times within the established paper recycling process," explains Bettina Bastien, brand owner manager for flexible packaging paper at Koehler Paper.

Sustainable packaging: Innovative Paper Solutions with “NexFlex®” from Koehler Paper

The research and development team from Koehler Innovation & Technology worked with the experts from Koehler Paper to develop the NexFlex® product range, a unique and recyclable generation of flexible packaging paper. The aim here is to replace plastic in packaging by using so-called barrier paper wherever possible. The range covers a broad spectrum: It includes standard coated and uncoated paper used in laminates for pouches, sachets, and other applications, making them suitable for a wide range of packaging for food and non-food products.

The next generation of paper for flexible packaging is sustainable barrier paper with functional surfaces for product-specific protection (Koehler NexPlus®). The NexFlex® product family also includes paper coated on one side with good dimensional stability and high smoothness (Koehler NexCoat®), as well as uncoated paper with a natural appearance (Koehler NexPure®). Various flexible packaging papers from Koehler Paper were awarded the “Made for Recycling” seal by the environmental service provider Interzero.