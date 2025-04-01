Mondi Completes Acquisition of Schumacher Packaging’s Western Europe Operations

Mondi, a global leader in the production of sustainable packaging and paper, has completed the acquisition of the Western Europe assets of Schumacher Packaging, expanding the product range, capacity and innovation available to customers demanding high-performance, sustainable packaging at scale.

For existing Mondi customers, the expanded product range and enhanced production flexibility supports the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Customers joining from Schumacher Packaging gain full access to Mondi’s comprehensive product portfolio and services, industry-leading sustainability credentials, reliable delivery systems and strengthened security of supply.

“This acquisition significantly strengthens our corrugated packaging business, extending our footprint in Western Europe and offering strong vertical integration opportunities,” said Andrew King, Mondi Group Chief Executive Officer. “We are delighted to welcome our new Schumacher Packaging colleagues to Mondi. Together we will expand our ecommerce and FMCG offering, particularly in Western Europe, presenting exciting opportunities to introduce the Group’s unique range of products to a wider array of customers as they increasingly transition towards more sustainable packaging solutions.”

Among the acquired sites, the two state-of-the-art mega box plants in Ebersdorf and Greven (Germany) deliver best-in-class asset performance and quality. By adding solid board solutions to the portfolio, Mondi provides ecommerce and FMCG customers with sustainable packaging that protects products while optimizing logistics.

“This acquisition is all about delivering more for our customers – greater capacity, enhanced supply security, and a broader range of sustainable packaging solutions to help them succeed. Bringing together the expertise of our new colleagues from Schumacher Packaging with Mondi’s capabilities strengthens our offering even further, enabling us to drive greater innovation and value for the customers we serve,” said Markus Gärtner, CEO Corrugated Packaging, Mondi Group.

In addition to the benefits of an expanded portfolio and value chain integration, the combined expertise of Schumacher Packaging and Mondi can support customers further by reducing waste, cutting carbon emissions and improving operational efficiency.