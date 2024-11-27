Top

According to Statista, ecommerce revenue is expected to grow by 51% in the United States between 2024 and 2029, with revenue expected to hit $1.2 trillion in 2024 and climb to $1.8 trillion in 2029.

With this sustained growth comes increased demand for ecommerce packaging solutions, and this year has seen no shortage of companies offering innovative packaging options for online retailers.

To support ecommerce, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company(RRD) announced earlier this year that it was expanding its labels production capacity with the installation of four new presses in facilities across the United States. The presses will deliver faster total throughput, enhancing efficiency and flexibility to support clients’ diversified needs.

RRD also announced the opening a new state-of-the-art label quality lab to support clients by thoroughly evaluating and developing products ahead of production.

Also this year, Packsize’s Greg Caldwell explained how on-demand boxes can address ecommerce and sustainability challenges.

And most recently, MCS Inc. President David Loos made the case that, thanks to high-speed inkjet systems, ecommerce sellers now have the option to ditch adhesive labels and print directly on secondary packaging, including on bags and corrugated boxes.

Read the stories below to find out how companies like RRD, Packsize and MCS Inc. are transforming ecommerce packaging.

RRD Expands Label Capacity to Enhance Efficiency and Support Ecommerce

Image courtesy of RRD

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), a leading global provider of marketing, packaging, print, and supply chain solutions, announced in April that it is expanding its labels production capacity with the installation of four new presses in ISO 9001:2015 certified facilities across the U.S.

The presses will deliver faster total throughput, enhancing efficiency and flexibility to support clients’ diversified needs. All presses are expected to be fully operational by midyear 2024.

Two ETI flexo presses will be outfitted to vertically integrate face and liners paper to create pressure sensitive label stock.

One Mark Andy P9 flexo press will produce variable image labels.

One Mark Andy digital hybrid press will be installed to allow RRD to serve clients in a more rapid environment to address their ever-changing needs.

The Challenges of Ecommerce Packaging and Sustainability

The Packsize X5 produces ready-to-pack, right-sized erected boxes at an industry-leading speed of up to 600 boxes per hour. The X5 machine significantly enhances ecommerce providers’ and manufacturers’ ability to meet customer demand. Courtesy of Packsize

In the era of online shopping, where convenience and speed are paramount, ecommerce has grown at an exponential rate. However, this convenience often comes at the expense of the environment, and, with environmental awareness on the rise, businesses are met with a challenge of sustainability and meeting customer demand. Right-sized, on-demand packaging solutions empower companies to optimize their processes, reducing waste and minimizing their carbon footprint. In this article, we examine the challenges faced by the packaging industry in the ecommerce and sustainability era and how on-demand packaging should be the new status quo.

Ecommerce Growth and the Benefits of On-Demand Packaging

Ecommerce growth is undeniable, and this trend has generated massive amounts of packaging materials to protect products during transit. Traditional, oversized boxes, along with plastic fillers and bubble wrap, have become the norm. This approach not only results in the squandering of valuable resources but also leads to an excessive carbon footprint due to inefficient shipping.

Skipping the Label: High-Speed, Direct-to-Packaging Printing Comes of Age

MCS Printheads Courtesy of MCS Inc. MCS Box Printer. Courtesy of MCS Inc.

Businesses that rely heavily on corrugated boxes or bags as secondary packaging, including ecommerce sellers, retailers, and manufacturing companies, have been actively seeking alternatives to standard adhesive shipping labels.

Printed adhesive labels are primarily used for variable data such as address, tracking codes, product identification, and instructions for use. Labels can also include logos, brand messaging, and other promotional elements as well.

However, labels have significant disadvantages, including being an enormous source of environmental waste. Large volumes of paper, films, adhesives, printing plates, solvents and chemicals are typically left over as byproducts of the label production process. Most adhesive labels are not recyclable and can contaminate the box or bag such that it is no longer recyclable.

To mitigate these environmental impacts, shippers and ecommerce retailers are increasingly exploring alternative solutions that are more sustainable. This includes eliminating the need for a traditional adhesive label by printing directly on secondary packaging using high-speed inkjet systems.