Top

✕



Case Forming Machinery Market size was valued at $2.78 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $4.12 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030, according to market research firm FlavorSavvy Dynamics.

“The increasing demand for automated packaging solutions, driven by the rise of ecommerce and the need for efficient packaging operations, is a key factor propelling the market growth,” the research firm notes. “As industries seek to streamline production and reduce manual labor, the adoption of case forming machinery has witnessed significant uptick in sectors such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods.”

FlavorSavvy Dynamics notes that another significant driver of the Case Forming Machinery Market is the growing emphasis on sustainable packaging.

“Companies are increasingly adopting eco-friendly materials and packaging solutions, which require advanced machinery for efficient production. Additionally, the rise in technological advancements, such as robotic case forming and smart automation, is further fueling market expansion,” the firm notes.

Packaging Strategies’ own reporting on case forming and packing has revealed similar themes.

In November, Serpa demonstrated its FG1 Top Load Carton/Tray/Case Former at PACK EXPO 2024. The FG1 is one of Serpa’s most versatile machines. It can form cartons, cases, or trays using corrugated or chip board materials, making the FG1 an ideal all-in-one solution for customers needing a higher level of flexibility in their packaging operations.

In October, EndFlex launched its Boxxer Wrap Around Case Packer, which groups products together and then bundles them in a corrugated case. Advantages of the equipment include efficiency (designed to handle high volumes of products) and cost savings in that wraparound case packers use less corrugate than pre-formed cases.

In August, ValTara launched its new PKR-Dual Delta Robot case packing cell, featuring two Delta robots working in tandem to pick and place products into cases at high speeds. The system is designed to provide fast, accurate, and efficient case packing for a wide range of products.

To learn more about these cutting-edge case forming and packing solutions, read the full stories below.

Serpa Highlights FG1 Top Load Carton/Tray/Case Former at PACK EXPO 2024

Serpa’s FG1 Top Load Carton / Tray / Case Former. Courtesy of Serpa

Serpa demonstrated the capabilities of its FG1 Top Load Carton / Tray / Case Former at PACK EXPO 2024, which took place Nov. 3-6 in Chicago.

Serpa, a ProMach brand, is a leading manufacturer of cartoners, sleevers, case and tray packers, robotic palletizers, and auxiliary packaging equipment for numerous industries, including pharmaceutical, medical device and nutraceutical, food, personal care, and commercial goods.

READ MORE

EndFlex Introduces Wraparound Case Packer for High-level Product Protection

EndFlex’s Boxxer Wrap Around Case Packer. Courtesy of EndFlex

EndFlex, an ATS Company, has launched its Boxxer Wrap Around Case Packer. The machine is designed to meet the evolving needs of the packaging industry.

A wraparound case packer is a type of packaging machine that groups products together and then bundles them in a corrugated case. The process begins with a flat cardboard blank, which the machine folds around the products and glues the edges for increased security, protection, and stability. This method is designed to ensure that the products are securely packed and ready for shipment.

READ MORE

Paxiom Group's ValTara Launches Robot Case Packer for Pouches, Cartons and Trays

ValTara’s PKR-Dual Delta Robot pick and place case packing cell. Courtesy of Paxiom Group

ValTara, a Paxiom Group company, a provider of robotic packaging equipment, has launched its new PKR-Dual Delta Robot pick and place case packing cell. The system is designed to provide fast, accurate, and efficient case packing for a wide range of products.

The PKR-Dual Delta Robot pick and place case packing cell features two Delta robots working in tandem to pick and place products into cases at high speeds. The system is capable of handling a wide range of products, including bags, pouches, cartons, and trays, making it a versatile solution for manufacturers in a variety of industries.

READ MORE



