Colored by INX Can Design Contest entries due by April 28

For many people in North America, April represents the true start of Spring and warmer temperatures. For brand owners, design agencies, marketers and metal decorators around the world, it’s also the signal to finalize their entries for the Colored by INX Can Design Contest.

Now in its sixth year, the contest recognizes the best of the best in can design creativity. All entries for consideration must include the submission form, electronic design, and actual printed can and be postmarked no later than April 28. Any commercial can design which used at least one color from the INX Color Catalog before January 1, 2025, is eligible to win.

Jeanie Morris, the INX marketing and promotions manager in charge of the Colored by INX Can Design Contest, said the amount of interest and number of entries continues to grow each year.

“In just five years, the Colored by INX Can Design Contest has become a unique platform for our customers and partners to showcase their creativity,” said Morris. “We receive entries from every corner of the beverage world – from bold, artistic illustrations on craft brew cans to iconic designs from legacy brands. Every year, the level of talent and creativity continues to impress, and I’m excited to see what arrives before the April 28 deadline.”

Last year’s contest was won by Jackie O’s Brewery in Athens, Ohio, for their Mystic Mama West Coast Style IPA design entry. It contained five of the more than 650 color metal swatches from the INX Color Catalog, which sets the metal decoration industry’s standard for color accuracy and consistency. A vital element of the INX Color Perfection program, the catalog helps streamline the design-to-production process so products reach the market more expediently.

The decision of the independent judges for this year’s contest who determine the five design entry finalists will be made known on May 19, and the voting process – which includes the public through social media – takes place from May 21-23. The winner will be announced on May 28. Complete contest information is available for contest dates and times, submitting a design entry, and the official contest rules.

INX International Ink Co. is the third largest producer of inks in North America, with full-service subsidiaries in Europe and South America and is part of Sakata INX worldwide operations.