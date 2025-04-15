OMNI Systems Reflects on Success with Domino's Digital Printing Solutions

OMNI Systems, a leading provider of high-quality labels for the logistics, food, and consumer packaged goods industries, recently described its journey in digital printing applications through its ongoing partnership with Domino. With the acquisition of multiple Domino K600i digital UV inkjet printers over the past several years, OMNI Systems continues to drive efficiency, precision, and scalability in label production.

The company now operates three K600i units in its Cleveland, Ohio facility — two 22-inch dual-bar units and one 17-inch single-bar unit — enhancing its ability to produce high-quality variable data and sequential barcoded labels at greater speeds and volumes. In addition, the most recent installation at OMNI Systems' St. Louis, Missouri location utilizes a 17-inch single-bar unit to support their growing prime label market.

Dean Ketchum, Business Development Manager, emphasized OMNI Systems' market positioning. “We pride ourselves on delivering the best price and highest quality in the market. Our ability to scale and provide cost-effective solutions set us apart from the competition, and Domino helps us with that.”

AJ Newkirk, whose 20+ year career with the company began as Press Operator and is now Plant Manager of the Cleveland facility, agrees. “OMNI Systems has always focused on delivering low-cost, high-quality labels with exceptional service. Our continued investment in digital printing, particularly with the Domino K600i technology, allows us to remain at the forefront of efficiency and innovation while meeting our customers’ evolving needs.”

How the Journey Began

OMNI Systems' journey into digital printing began over a decade ago with the installation of its first Domino K600i printer in 2013. Originally purchased to support a single customer, the technology quickly proved instrumental in broadening the company’s capabilities. One of OMNI Systems’ most notable contributions includes its collaboration with one of the world’s largest retailers, in developing a label critical to logistics and shipping operations worldwide.

The Technology

Domino K600i is a proven, highly productive monochrome digital UV inkjet for printing variable data onto a wide range of coated or uncoated web and sheet applications. K600i is typically integrated onto a flexo press, rewinder, or finishing system and is capable of printing up to 492 fpm at 600 dpi in a dual-bar configuration, or 246 fpm as a single-bar. Standard print bar widths are 4.25", 8.69", 13.1", 17.5", or 21.96".

Maximizing Production

At the Cleveland facility, with a production schedule running 24/5 and printing 6.5 to 8 million labels every 24 hours on the 22” K600i units, the durability and reliability of Domino’s technology have played a crucial role in OMNI Systems' operations. The advanced dual-bar system enables faster throughput while maintaining excellent print quality, which is a key factor in the company's decision to continue investing in Domino solutions.

“Speed and efficiency are more critical than ever,” added Newkirk. “Domino’s digital inkjet solutions provide the reliability and performance we need to maintain our leadership in label production.”

Well-Positioned for the Future

OMNI Systems President Mike Murton says, “The ability to print high-quality, variable data labels at scale is more important than ever. As customer needs continue to evolve, particularly with the rise of QR codes and GS1’s Sunrise 2027 initiative, we are well-positioned to provide innovative solutions that meet modern supply chain demands.”

Rick Pantaleo, Director of Business Development, agrees, “The implementation of Domino’s K600i technology has streamlined our production, allowing us to meet increasing customer demands while maintaining superior quality. Our ability to adapt to the needs of the marketplace ensures we remain a trusted partner in the industry.”

As the company looks to the future, OMNI Systems’ investment in digital printing underscores its commitment to staying ahead in an increasingly data-driven market. Its strategic partnership with Domino ensures it can meet the high expectations of global brands and logistics providers.

Gary Peterson, Domino Sr. Account Manager – Variable Data Printing, who has been involved in the partnership for many years, shared his perspective: “OMNI Systems' commitment in utilizing digital printing, specifically for variable data applications, has made this collaboration incredibly successful. Seeing how their use of the K600i has evolved over the years is a testament to their forward-thinking approach.”