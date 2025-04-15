Sprinkles Chocolate introduces S'mores Cupcake Cups

Sprinkles Chocolate, the CPG extension of the cupcake bakery, is bringing a seasonal favorite to shelves year-round with the launch of S’Mores Cupcake Cups. Debuting exclusively at Kroger, Fred Meyer, and King Sooper stores locations nationwide starting mid-April, the new treat combines marshmallow flavored frosting filling wrapped in rich chocolate and topped with graham cracker crumbles.

Launched last year as Sprinkles’ entry into the retail space, Sprinkles Chocolate transforms the brand’s signature cupcake flavors into indulgent chocolate treats. Now, with its latest addition to the portfolio, the brand is bringing one of its most in-demand limited-edition flavors to the candy aisle. The S’Mores Cupcake Cup features a milk chocolate shell filled with marshmallow frosting-flavored filling, topped with graham cracker cookie crumbles.

"S’mores is one of those flavors that instantly brings back memories of campfires, summer nights, and simple pleasures,” explains Ashley Rogers, CEO of Sprinkles CPG. “With the S’Mores Cupcake Cup, we wanted to capture that same nostalgic indulgence in a tasty form that’s easy to enjoy any time of year—no fire required."

As the brand continues to expand, Sprinkles Chocolate is also unveiling a fresh new look. The entire product line is transitioning from its original clean white packaging to vibrant, saturated backgrounds that reflect the indulgent personality of each flavor—adding more shelf presence while maintaining the playful identity fans love and bringing the fun of walking into a Sprinkles bakery straight to your shopping cart.

Sprinkles Chocolate is also growing its retail footprint with two exciting new offerings. A new grab-and-go two-pack of Birthday Cake Cupcake Cups—one of the brand’s best-selling flavors—will roll out at Albertsons on April 1, offering a convenient format to enjoy Sprinkles’ signature chocolate treats. Meanwhile, Red Velvet Cupcake Cups are now available at Costco locations across the Bay Area and South East.

Since its founding in 2005, Sprinkles has redefined premium desserts, pioneering the modern cupcake movement with bold flavors and a design-forward approach, the brand says. With Sprinkles Chocolates, the brand extends that same spirit of creativity to confections, reimagining its cupcake flavors in rich, chocolate-based treats. The product lineup includes the Cupcake Cups collection (available at Target, Walmart, HEB, and on Amazon), a bite sized chocolate treat filled with flavored frosting feature premium, classic flavors like Birthday Cake, Red Velvet and Double Chocolate, and the Sprinkles Chocolate Bars (available at Walmart and on Amazon) available in indulgent flavors like Salted Caramel and Sprinkle White Chocolate.

Beyond flavor innovation, Sprinkles Chocolate reportedly prioritizes sustainability and ingredient integrity, ensuring that all products are gluten-free, Kosher, and Rainforest Alliance Certified.