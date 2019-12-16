World’s Biggest Design Names Unveiled on Pentawards Jury for 2020

Amazon, Facebook, Nestlé, Pearlfisher, Heineken, Bulletproof, PepsiCo, Shiseido, Mars Wrigley, Microsoft and Superunion, are just some of the brands unveiled as part of the 2020 Pentawards Jury.

The world’s most prestigious packaging design competition has 30 of the world’s leading creative minds on board, as its judging panel for the 2020 competition. This is twice the number of panelists involved in previous years, and highlights the increasing respect placed on the Pentawards.

By expanding the Jury members, Pentawards continues its drive for a truly diverse mix of experts, ensuring that different nationalities, ages, genders, educational backgrounds, skillsets, experiences and knowledge are all represented. This year’s panel is drawn from 18 countries, across three continents, including first time representatives from India, Denmark, Armenia, Switzerland and Brazil

In addition to this, the number of female Jury members has almost doubled to nine, with the competition pledging to increase this number to an even 50/50 split over the next few years. Some of the women on board include: Helle Søegaard Rasmussen from LEGO, Ashwinda Deshpande from Elephant Design, Masa Cui from Marie Dalgar, Angelina Pischikova from Pearlfisher and Jayne Struk from Depot Branding Agency.

Those from the international packaging community thinking of entering will not want to miss the opportunity to enter the 2020 Pentawards and get their work in front of some of the biggest brands in the world. It also gives them the chance to grow their businesses, showcase their work to an international audience and gain valuable, honest and actionable feedback.

The competition opens February 10, 2020. Find out more at pentawards.com/2019/en/page/competition-2020.