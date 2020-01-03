Neenah Packaging Introduces Hemp Fiber Papers

Neenah Packaging's introduction of new hemp fiber papers, a new color and new finishes fits into its recently expanded line of Neenah Folding Board papers.

“... Neenah offers a range of stocked options, custom capabilities and PCW content ranging from 30% to 100%, all of which are FSC Certified. These premium packaging papers are engineered to provide best in class printing results while allowing our customers to design as sustainably as possible while not forgoing luxury,” said Michelle Turner, brand manager, Neenah.



New Hemp Board

According to a 2019 Industry Research study, the global CBD (Cannabidiol) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 32% over the next five years. “We’re addressing this market head-on by supporting the designers of Cannabis and CBD brands with hemp-infused packaging papers that align with the visions and values of these products,” said Michelle Turner, brand manager, Neenah.

These new Hemp Board papers are available in a Vellum finish, in three of Neenah Folding Board’s most popular shades:

PC White Hemp: The hemp fibers are highly visible in this bright white, 80% PCW sheet, for brands that want to clearly identify the use of hemp papers in their package design.

Desert Storm Hemp: A more earthy and subtle showing of fibers add visual texture to this popular 30% PCW shade.

Deep Black Hemp: This rich, dyed-through 30% PCW board is perfect for brands that want to use hemp papers without seeing the fibers.

New Neenah Folding Board Swatchbook

These new items, along with Neenah’s complete portfolio of Folding Board papers, can be found in the new Neenah Folding Board swatchbook.