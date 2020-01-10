AMC Global Provides Strategies on Navigating New FDA Labeling Laws

AMC Global, an international custom market research firm specializing in launch strategies, has released “New Laws, New Labels: How will you dress your brand for success?” The piece guides brands through the challenges and opportunities ensuing from the FDA’s new Nutrition Facts labeling regulations. With compliance deadlines beginning this month, AMC Global draws on its decades of work in brand strategy for pack design and labeling to provide practical guidance for food and beverage brands in the face of these new laws.

“These new FDA regulations will have a widespread effect on the way that food and beverage companies display specific information surrounding things like calories, sugar content, and serving size,” said Engracia Perez-Prada of AMC Global. “Companies can choose to capitalize on the opportunity that a new label can bring to their brands, and balance that with finding ways to minimize impact on brand equity. Gathering the right market research insights to advise these vital changes can mean the difference between success and failure.”



The paper outlines key concepts surrounding authenticity, transparency, brand promise, label messaging and much more. It includes information about:

Balancing new required label changes with brand equity and consumer purchase behavior

Utilizing methodologies that can best help brands identify opportunities for product and package optimization

Gathering direct feedback from actual purchasers to determine the impact of label changes

Using online tools to determine importance and resonance of specific label elements

“New Laws, New Labels: How will you dress your brand for success?” will help food and beverage brands understand how to leverage advanced in-market testing to prepare for the challenges and embrace the opportunities that the new labeling laws present.



Download the paper on guidance for the FDA's new nutrition facts labeling regulations now.