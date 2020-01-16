Sustainable Packaging Extends Pomegranate Season

StePac L.A. Ltd. introduces its latest range of sustainable packaging solutions, perfect for preserving the freshness and extending the shelf life of pomegranates and their extracted arils. The company has been pioneering advances in pomegranate packaging since 2003. StePac has expanded its range to include new recyclable solutions, as well as packaging formats tailored to automation of both bulk and retail packing. .

In spite of their tough exterior, whole fresh pomegranates host a range of challenges that arise with prolonged storage. In the absence of proper protection, the fruit can suffer significant dehydration and weight loss, causing it to shrivel. This may be accompanied by the development of skin blemishes and crown decay that eventually leaches into the fruit and impairs the quality and taste of the arils.

StePac’s pomegranate packaging portfolio incorporates long storage packaging formats to meet the requirements of growers seeking glut management solutions for post-harvest bulk storage.

Pomegranate growers and packers are now able to load fresh-picked pomegranates directly at the orchard and store up to 400 kg of the fruit in each specialized StePac Xtend® bin liner for periods of three months or longer, with no negative effect on the fruit. This is in addition to storage liners for weight of 10-80kg that are already widely used in many countries. The Xtend line also includes unique carton liners that offer the ideal solution for maintaining fruit quality during the lengthy shipments to distant locations.

The company also recently finalized development of fully recyclable Xgo™ lidding films and stand-up pouches to add to its retail-packaging products. These solutions are designed to inhibit post-harvest microbial decay and extend the shelf life of extracted pomegranate arils for up to 17 days, preserving the fruit’s organoleptic properties. The lidding films are available in lean easy peel and resealable formats.