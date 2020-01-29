Better with Less Packaging Design Challenge Finalists Announced

The 10 finalists for the international packaging design competition, Better with Less – Design Challenge, have been selected. Organized by Metsä Board, the European producer of premium fresh fiber paperboards, the competition was created to find new, environmentally friendly solutions for some of the world’s most frequently used consumer packages.

The competition received 146 design concepts from 28 countries and the 10 finalists chosen to compete for the cash prizes for first, second and third place of EUR 7,000, EUR 2,000 and EUR 1,000 respectively, are:

Elisabeth Wittauer , Austria – Onlineworld epack - Ecommerce Packaging

, Austria – Onlineworld epack - Ecommerce Packaging Jasper Chou , China – Preject FF – French Fries/Ketchup Package

, China – Preject FF – French Fries/Ketchup Package Magdalena Schmitz , Germany – Disposable Razor Packaging

, Germany – Disposable Razor Packaging Hamzeh Za’balawi , Germany – Reload – Battery Package

, Germany – Reload – Battery Package Alessandro Grossi , Italy – Twist pop and host – Snack Packaging

, Italy – Twist pop and host – Snack Packaging Pricila Rios Salas , Mexico – Cosmos – Cosmetic Packaging

, Mexico – Cosmos – Cosmetic Packaging Silvana Ruiz , Mexico – Crayon house – Crayon Packaging

, Mexico – Crayon house – Crayon Packaging Christine Gamboa , Philippines – Expandable Eco Street Food Package

, Philippines – Expandable Eco Street Food Package Anna Nowak , Poland – Cradle box – Children’s Toy

, Poland – Cradle box – Children’s Toy Eric Smith, United States – Bruk – Beverage Carton

This year, sustainability and the dual role of packaging played a strong role among the participating designs. There were several inspiring solutions reflecting a shift in consumer trends from plastic toward more sustainable packaging materials. In several designs, the packaging had a dual role, becoming part of the product when using it, which further strengthens the circularity of packaging.

The competition’s chairman and the member of the jury, Ilkka Harju, packaging services director at Metsä Board, says, “The quality of the designs and diverse international group of participants was impressive. It was easy to note that in different corners of the world we share the same environmental concerns — the need to find alternatives to plastic is a reality.”