SÜDPACK Multi SV Skin Is Certified Recyclable

SÜDPACK Verpackungen GmbH & Co. KG received a certificate of recyclability from the Institute cyclos-HTP for its packaging film concept, combining a Skin Multi SV top film (150 µm) and base film Ecoterm VP (250 µm). This means that SÜDPACK customers can take advantage of a combined top foil / base foil skin packaging concept with confirmed high recyclability.

Users can reduce material consumption by ca. 18% compared to tray packaging and MAP (modified atmosphere packaging). In the course of the certification process, the packaging system achieved an overall score of 74%, placing it in Class A for recyclable packaging.

“With the certification for our film Skin Multi SV concept and the Ecoterm base film, we’ve supplemented our portfolio with a new and particularly sustainable packaging solution,” emphasizes Carolin Grimbacher, Managing Partner and Head of Research and Development at SÜDPACK. “At the same time, it represents a further milestone on our roadmap to sustainable packaging, which we first presented to a broad audience at the FachPack last September.”

With the introduction of the roadmap, SÜDPACK has embedded its in-house packaging development in a sustainability centered scenario. One focus area in the company’s activities is on downgauging — creating films that are as thin as possible — others include the increased use of recyclable materials, and of renewable raw materials.