Prairie Farms Dairy Named Refuel Partner for Kentucky Derby Festival Races

Prairie Farms Dairy Inc., one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives in the Midwest, has partnered with the Humana Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon to be the chocolate milk refueling partner for the race. With Prairie Farms on board as the official “Refuel Partner,” runners will have access to an excellent post-race recovery drink – chocolate milk.

““I’m delighted that chocolate milk sourced from local farms right here in Kentucky will be fueling the runners,” said Dante Carpenter, a Prairie Farms dairy farmer based out of Russell Springs, Kentucky.

The Humana miniMarathon and Marathon mark the largest of road racing in Kentucky, with over 12,000 participants. The 2020 races are set for Saturday, April 25. It will mark the 47th annual miniMarathon and 19th annual Marathon.

“Chocolate milk has become a drink of choice for our runners after crossing the finish line,” said Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival president & CEO. “The Prairie Farms partnership is a perfect addition to the event. It will be part of a new Kentucky Proud experience for participants, featuring locally sourced post-race nutrition.”

More information on the 2020 mini and Marathon can be found online at DerbyFestivalMarathon.com.